MARION — The sound of cash registers cha-chinging is music to the ears of local business owners as the Colt League World Series enters Day 2 of a five-day winner-take-all baseball tournament at Marion Stadium.

“Last year, we had two teams stay here, and this year, we have four,” said Kayla Vaught, assistant general manager for the Fairfield Inn, located near the ballpark. “We have Santa Monica, California, Mexico, Youngstown, Ohio, and Rio Grande Valley, Texas all staying here and are doing everything we can to make them feel welcome.”

Vaught said the hotel is fully staffed throughout the tournament.

“We sometimes bring in more housekeepers and make sure we are fully supplied well in advance of the tournament because we are pretty much at capacity those five or six days and nights,” she added.

The Fairfield Inn consists of 89 rooms. And some of those rooms will hold up to four during the tournament rather than the customary one or two.

“These tournaments definitely increase our revenue stream,” Vaught said. “We expect to be full all the way through Tuesday.”

Vaught also praised the City of Marion for creating a crosswalk outside the hotel.

“That’s huge for us,” she said. “Anything that makes it easier and safer for people to go where they’re wanting to go is a good thing.”

Mandalin Vail, front desk worker at Country Inn and Suites, which is also close to the ballpark, said all 72 rooms at the hotel were completely booked Thursday night and she expects the same Friday through Tuesday.

“The added business is good for us and all the hotels here in town,” she said. “The amount of people in this area of town is amazing. We always make sure we are fully staffed when the World Series rolls around.”

It’s not only hotels that benefit from the tourney. Restaurants are also seeing a large uptick in business.

Dave Hickey, manager of Buffalo Wild Wings, said several teams make it a point to dine at his establishment at least once.

“We are definitely expecting larger crowds and we prepare for that,” Hickey said. “A lot of times, people will call ahead to let us know they have a party of 40-to-50 coming over. We don’t have to overstaff, but we remain fully staffed,” he said.

Hickey added that a sports atmosphere featuring dozens of big-screen TVs is a good fit for baseball teams spending time in Marion.

“People tend to stay a little longer when they come here,” he said. “And I would say that we draw bigger crowds in the evening than we do in the afternoon.”

Steven Presley, one of the managers at 17th Street BBQ, said baseball at the ballpark always means more business at the restaurant.

“I’ve worked here 14 years and that has always been the case – from the Miners to the Thrillbillies and the Colt League World Series. We get a nice bump in out-of-town business,” Presley said. “And we’re spread out enough here to accommodate larger groups like teams. We staff accordingly during this time of the year.”

Presley also said that smoked wings, pulled pork, brisket sandwiches and ribs are big favorites with teenage boys.

“With adults, our amber ale brewed at the Big Muddy Brewery, is quite popular,” he said.

Another nearby restaurant, McAlister’s Deli, is often packed during afternoon and evening hours when the Colt League World Series is ongoing.

“We had three teams – two in the afternoon and one in the evening – come over to eat with us on Thursday,” said store manager Shelby Hudson. “We do everything we can to satisfy them so that they will want to come back.”

Darius Arceneaux, who also works as an administrator at the Marion facility, said he and other staffers make it a point that customers have a pleasurable dining experience.

“Most of the kids love our club sandwiches, chocolate chip cookies and sweet tea,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to grow our business, and having the Colt League World Series here in Marion helps a lot. There is definitely an influx of customers.”

The economic impact felt from the baseball tournament doesn’t end with an uptick in hotel stays and restaurant visits.

Several of the teams look for fun ways to pass the time each day when not toiling on the diamond.

Yumiko Shingaki, one of the team mothers for Japan, said through a translator from Aisin Manufacturing employee Thomas Moore, that there will be shopping trips, a visit to the bowling alley, a trip to the movie theater, an outdoor barbecue hosted by Aisin, and perhaps more.

“The boys are mostly focused on baseball, though,” she said. “We will be spending a lot of time here at the ballpark.”

Team Japan flew into Chicago late Thursday and didn’t arrive at the Holiday Inn in Marion until 2 a.m. Friday with a game scheduled for noon with Mexico.

Shingaki said the trip to the U.S. is the first for most players on the team.

“It’s quite an experience,” she said. “There are so many wide-open spaces here in Southern Illinois. We’re used to living in a more condensed area.”

Kisho Inoue, a brother of one of the Japanese players, said he had the pleasure of visiting Seattle eight years ago (Aug. 12, 2015) where he took in a Mariners baseball game.

That just happened to be the day that Hisashi Iwakuma of the Mariners pitched a no-hitter for the Mariners against the Baltimore Orioles.

“We follow Major League Baseball quite a bit,” Inoue said. “I like Seattle, but I also like the Los Angeles Angels. They are probably my favorite team.”

Japanese transplant Shohei Ohtani is a member of the Angels and is the odds-on favorite to win the Most Valuable Player Award in the American League.