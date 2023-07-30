MARION – The home team is off and running at this year’s Colt Pony World Series.

Noah Nix tossed a complete game two-hit shutout Sunday as Marion authored a successful rain-delayed opening to its title defense, blanking Tijuana, Mexico 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

Weather forced the teams to wait until about 10 a.m. Sunday to start what was supposed to an 8 p.m. game on Saturday. It turned out not to matter for Marion. With Nix and his six-pitch arsenal, Tijuana could have played this game at any time and still not done much.

Nix didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning and it wasn’t exactly well-struck. Erik Atondo looped a ball into short left field that fell to end the no-hit bid. But the shutout wasn’t really in trouble until Tijuana got a couple of men on the seventh.

However, Nix bore down and got the final hitter to fly out to deep right to polish off a masterpiece.

“I was just trying to pitch to contact and I had a great defense behind me,” Nix said. “My two-seam (fastball) was particularly good today because against the lefties, it was running away and they couldn’t get the bat head out on it. It was also jamming the righties.”

It wasn’t the only pitch Nix had. The kid from Salem flashed a six-pitch arsenal that also included a four-seamer, a curve, slider, changeup and splitter. When the Tijuana team expected one pitch, Nix fooled them with another.

Marion coach Bill True praised Nix’s ability to mix his pitches and his thought process.

“The kid’s looked phenomenal ever since I’ve seen him,” True said. “It looked really effortless. Mexico had a wonderful lineup of great baseball players but the most wonderful part about Noah Nix is that he has cerebral ability.

“He knows when to throw the off-speed and when to throw the fastball by him. He has command of every single pitch. I knew Mexico was going to have a hard time with him.”

Offensively, True felt Marion left some runs on the field. Yet it got all the support Nix needed with a pair of runs in the first, then blew it open by strafing three Tijuana pitchers for four runs in the fifth, capped by a two-run single by Chase Niemeyer through the left side.

All in all, it was a good opening act for a team that has high hopes and a high bar to clear. Marion won this event last year, an occurrence True says he hasn’t brought up to this squad once.

“I just want them to go out there and play and have fun,” he said. “And if they lose, they can blame me.”

In other games on Sunday morning, Rio Grande Valley, Texas got up bright and early at 7 a.m. to stop Santa Monica, Calif. 10-4. That gives RGV a spot in a winner’s bracket semifinal at 5 p.m. Sunday against Southern Illinois.

Greensboro, N.C. routed Aroma Park, Ill. 18-1 in a matchup of teams that were already eliminated from title consideration by dint of going 0-2 in the first two days.