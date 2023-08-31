Kedarius Flowers Prep Sports Reporter Follow Kedarius Flowers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My name is Kedarius Flowers, better known as "KD". I was born in Columbia, Tenn., but moved to Detroit, Mich. when I was young.

Shortly after I moved to Michigan I was introduced to the world of sports. I started playing football at 7-years-old. I began playing basketball when I was in middle school.

Even though I started playing football early on in my life, I didn’t really like playing sports that much, but I always had a passion for having “barber shop talk” and watching games with my dad.

As I got older, I continued to play football and basketball. I started to fall in love with playing sports, football in particular. My senior year of high school I started to realize I could play football at the next level. After graduating high school, I went on to play college football for four years and it was during this time where I had experiences that would introduce me to what I wanted to do in life: journalism.

I had a different path than most journalists. It was always my "Plan B". I wanted and needed to get to the next level in football. The first school I attended was in Minnesota called Minnesota Community and Technical College, where I played for the Spartans for two years. That was my favorite time playing football even though we often lost. That time in Minnesota was very important in my life. It gave me my first experience of “being on my own.” It also allowed me to fulfill the dream I had at that point in life, which was playing college football.

When I left Minnesota, my dream turned toward the NFL. This was the most confidence I ever had playing football. I went into that next year thinking about playing two more years and getting to the dream I set when I was 14, playing in the NFL.

I received multiple scholarships to play elsewhere after my time in Minnesota, but I chose to take an opportunity to attend Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas. Tabor was a hard adjustment for me. Being in a small town, balancing my education, keeping a high level of energy on the field and the overall culture shock I experienced was difficult. The dream of continuing my football career slowly started to fade away the entire time I went to Tabor.

Before quitting football, I made one last effort to continue the dream I had. I transferred to Trinity International University here in Illinois, but alas, I felt like something similar was happening there as it did in Tabor.

I was right. It was time to hang up the cleats - the saddest day of my life.

During my time in college, I played defensive lineman. My biggest accomplishment was making the “All League” team my sophomore year. But football ends for everyone, and for me it ended in college.

When football ended for me, I was certain I wanted to take that next step in my life and become a journalist. I was already going to school for journalism, so it was an easy transition. Since then, my entire life has been consumed with doing broadcasting, interviewing, writing, podcasting, etc.

Stephen A. Smith and Steve Harvey inspired me to be on camera. I knew what I wanted to do in life (besides football) the first time I saw Stephen A. Smith on ESPN. His personality and presence on camera were incredible. Seeing him and other Black entertainers on TV motivated me to want to do the same with my life. I’ve been working on that goal ever since.

My newest and favorite pastime has been broadcasting football and basketball games. I started in September 2022. I was given a chance to be a color analyst for high school football. I even covered the Division II State Championship in Michigan. Broadcasting live games has been exciting and yet so meticulous to learn. I have discovered that being prepared and knowing when to speak are the most important parts of the craft. It's a thrill to be live on the radio or to see my stories on the internet.

Also something that's pretty new in my life is podcasting. I started back in October of 2022. I made my own personal entertainment podcast called the "Popular Lo$er Podcast." I talk about a lot of different topics from interviews, sports, relationships, etc.

I’m also an avid fan of music. I love most genres of music: jazz, pop, R&B, rap and many others. I like different eras of music, from Motown all the way to modern day music. Some of my favorite artists are Alessia Cara, Brent Faiyaz and Detroit artist Baby Smoove. When I am not studying sports, preparing podcasts, writing, or broadcasting, you can probably find me working out, watching movies or listening to music.

Professionally, I'd been searching for a way to ascend in the sports media field, so when the chance to become a part of The Southern Illinoisan came up, I had to take it. I’m looking forward to covering high school sports in Southern Illinois and bringing sports news to the community.

Joining this staff is a goal I can proudly say I've achieved.