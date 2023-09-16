Bucky Dent SIU Sports Reporter Follow Bucky Dent Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This might seem like a weird question to ask, given what they’ve done the first two weeks, but do we really know how good the SIU football team is yet?

One answer would be very. The Salukis dismantled Austin Peay in a way that a formerly top 10 ranked FBS team (Tennessee) couldn’t come close to doing. The Governors led the Volunteers late in the first half and were competitive for 60 minutes, or about 30 more than they were in Carbondale.

Another answer would be who knows? SIU is coming off its second FBS win in less than a calendar year last week at Northern Illinois and didn’t play its best. The offense managed just 14 points and struggled to keep Nic Baker vertical at times against a good pass rush.

NIU has one of the best defensive lines the Salukis will face this year but it might not be as tough as defending FCS champ South Dakota State or North Dakota State. SIU’s offensive line can play better and probably will as the season progresses. There’s too much experience for them not to.

Which leads us to Saturday night in Cape Girardeau and the War for the Wheel. The 91st iteration of this game is potentially one of the best. SIU and SEMO are both Top 15 material, a claim one’s never been able to make for this game.

Old Houck Field might be sold out by the 6 p.m. kickoff. It will be a bipartisan crowd; Saluki fans have shown they will travel in large numbers when the product is worthy. Just ask the folks at Northwestern last year or DeKalb last week.

And I suspect that we’ll get a more definitive answer as to what kind of team SIU really has after this game. All its injury problems aside – and there’s talk up to seven starters might sit out – SEMO will test this fast, hard-hitting Saluki defense in ways they haven’t been tested.

Geno Hess will be the best back SIU has seen so far. You don’t get within 1,000 yards of the all-time conference record without ability. And forget that COVID-19 gave him extra eligibility; Hess would be welcome in a lot of backfields, including some TV league backfields near you (I’m looking at Illinois, for starters).

The Redhawks have the best balance of any offense the Salukis have faced. Austin Peay couldn’t run and neither could NIU, even though it tried. Forcing the Huskies to throw 38 times was the equivalent of a post-game party because the regal canines got enough sacks (4) and interceptions (3) to cancel out the damage Rocky Lombardi did.

SIU will have to be on point across the board. That means the kicking game, too. Someone has to take the kicking job by the throat and make field goals that haven’t been made since Jake Baumgarte started last year off strongly.

There’s going to come a time this year where the Salukis will need a kick to win a game. You simply don’t play eight Missouri Valley Football Conference games – or this game – without needing a clutch boot at some point.

I believe the offense will bounce back from last week’s subpar showing, even on the road against a good team. Keep Baker upright and he’ll find a receiver somewhere. Give Romeir Elliott creases and he’ll squirt through them.

The beauty of sports is they’re the best reality show going. Predictions are made to be defied. Rivalries like this one are defined by games like last year’s – and perhaps this one.

Win or lose, we’ll know much more about SIU by 9:30 Saturday night.