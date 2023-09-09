It’s that time of week again where we pop open the notebook and uncork some Random Rants:

1. For at least one week, the SIU football team is as good as it believes it is.

My view of last week’s 49-23 rout of Austin Peay was that the Salukis played nearly as well as they possibly could in the first half and got a bit sloppy with penalties in the second half. But that didn’t matter because it was 42-3 before the Governors scored 20 garbage-time points in the fourth quarter.

As an aside, how ugly will it get for Austin Peay at Tennessee Saturday? I hope it’s worth whatever large paycheck the Governors are pocketing from Knoxville to absorb that beating. If they thought the SIU defense was fast – and it sure is – what are they going to think about facing an SEC front seven?

Back to the local gridiron gang. Now comes the hard part, beginning with Saturday’s yearly FBS fundraiser at Northern Illinois. In one way, it’s a no-lose situation. The Salukis have nothing to lose here, not when they’re playing a school with 22 more scholarship players.

I think this is going to be a good game. SIU has a recent history of playing FBS opponents tough and it won’t look out of place in DeKalb. The key will be whether the Saluki linemen can generate a push on offense and not get pushed back on defense by a team that prides itself on being physically tough.

Do those things, keep the mistakes to a minimum and a third FBS win since 2019 can happen.

2. It’s home sweet home for the SIU men’s basketball team this year with 18 home games, which is believed to be the most they’ve had in any season.

One question that popped in my mind as I read the schedule, though, was this: Does playing only one true road game – at old MVC rival Wichita State Dec. 16 – help this team for the grind of conference play?

There might not be any real snake pits in the Valley but places like Drake, Northern Iowa and Bradley aren’t easy. Staying at home for the majority of November and December, aside from four wonderful days in Cancun just before Thanksgiving, will probably help the Salukis pile up wins but might not get them prepared for 10 MVC road games.

I get the objective here. This is a relatively inexperienced team with plenty of players being asked to assume more important roles. Scheduling fairly light in November is a good way to build confidence before you play a couple of tough conference games, as well as Saint Louis and Oklahoma State, prior to the calendar’s flip to 2024.

But it comes with risks, too. Do all those home games leave the team without much of a reference point for when things get tough in the second half at Belmont or Indiana State? Only time will tell.

3. Most surprising thing from Week 1 of college football, at least as far as the Valley was concerned? Perhaps that Northern Iowa went down feebly at an Iowa State team missing key players because of the gambling scandal that’s enveloped it and Iowa’s program.

There’s a pretty stark difference between a team with 85 scholarship players and another one with 63 but I wouldn’t have guessed the Panthers would muster just nine points with Theo Day at the controls. Just goes to show that you never truly know what will happen.

By the way, when Iowa and Iowa State play, shouldn’t the game be sponsored by DraftKings or FanDuel?