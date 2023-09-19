Much like the Pinckneyville Panthers, it would appear that the Herrin Tigers have once again become a basketball town – at least for the foreseeable future.

Both teams are struggling to win games in football with the Panthers off to an 0-4 start and the Tigers languishing at 1-3. Both schools, however, remain a powerhouse on the hardwood with the Panthers competing in Class 2A and the Tigers in Class 3A.

The biggest difference between the two schools is that the Panthers have pretty much always been a basketball town dating back to the days of Duster Thomas and Dick Corn.

In fact, they have zero losing seasons in the last 20 years. You have to go back to the 2001-2002 season to find the last losing season and back all the way to the early 1970s to find anymore.

That’s what I call domination.

The Tigers had some great success in basketball, too, particularly in the 1950s with Lee Cabutti and Bob Hutchison, winning a state title under Hutchison in 1957. Herrin was also strong in the 1970s under Jeff Ferguson, but was never consistently a winner in the sport in the decades that followed.

There were some special moments here and there since the 1970s with a Super-Sectional appearance in 1994 under Mike Newbold and a second-place finish at state in 2002 under head coach Mike Mooneyham.

But all in all, Herrin had evolved into a football town much like it was in the early 1970s when Paul Restivo, Chuck Koerner and Bruce Jilek guided the team to a 27-game win streak.

Years later under John Helmick and then Jason Karnes, the Tigers enjoyed frequent success with 14 state playoff trips over the last 20 years. Karnes was routinely leading the Tigers to conference championships, as well as deep runs into the playoffs.

That began to change about the same time that Herrin hired Benton native Sayler Shurtz to take over the head-coaching reins in basketball. All of a sudden, the school's basketball fortunes picked up to a much higher level.

In his six years on the job, Shurtz has posted a salty 109-56 overall record with two conference championships and one regional title under his belt.

Football went the other direction in that time span. After a brief playoff run in 2018, The Tigers have gone 13-23.

That’s a far cry from 14 trips to the playoffs. So … what went wrong?

Is it a simple fix?

The answer to the latter question is obviously no.

What went wrong is a combination of many things as is usually the case when a program is in decline for a period of time. It may just be something as simple as football talent running its course.

There are almost always peaks and valleys in athletics. The idea is to ride the peaks as long as you can and get out of the valleys as quickly as you can.

Maybe the athletes at Herrin just don’t care enough about playing the game. I've heard that bandied about. There is some merit to that. The overall program numbers are certainly down as there are not enough sophomores to participate in a JV schedule this season.

What happens next year when this group of seniors graduates? It could get even worse.

Something else to consider…

Maybe the athletic talent is more suited for basketball and track and not the rigorous sport of football.

It happens.

Maybe the new coaching staff can’t find that magical elixir that motivates kids into becoming workout warriors in the off season.

Is that Taylor Perry's responsibility as head coach? Good or bad, everything falls on the shoulders of the head coach. Perry quarterbacked the Tigers to a state semifinal appearance in 2004.

He was one tough hombre - a throwback to the old-school football mentality. Can that mentality still work today? Or more specifically, can it work in Herrin? We shall see.

While the Tigers have fallen on hard times in football, the pendulum will eventually swing back the other way. It may take a few years before that happens, however.

Until then, Herrin sports fans can look forward to another year of winning basketball and maybe even a state championship in track. Herrin has athletes, in fact some amazing ones. But great athletes don’t always make for great football players. It just helps when they are.