In my short time here in Southern Illinois, I’ve already seen a lot of different sports - sports that I’ve never had to watch in my life. Nonetheless, it has been very exciting. I’ve already seen some pretty good talent.

I was at the Carterville and Nashville football game this past Friday. There were several players within that game that made quite an impact, all of whom would be worthy of highlighting.

It was a defensive game up until the last two minutes of the first half. Carterville put up two scores in just 1:50. I was impressed that both sides weren’t giving up.

But once Carterville went up two scores, it was the beginning of the end for Nashville.

With Carterville winning that game 35 to 14, they seemed to be very in tune defensively. Looking back, it was pretty apparent, considering the first play of the game was an interception by Carterville. The Lions only gave up one touchdown in each half and came away with four takeaways.

There were a lot of miscues on Nashville’s side. They had five plays within the game where the snap was botched. That’s what started the struggles for them and they continued all night.

The athlete that stood out to me the most last week was Carson Banks, a junior defensive back at Carterville High School.

In the game against Nashville, Banks was what you would call a "lockdown corner." He had four pass deflections, always seeming to be able to knock the ball away.

Nashville’s quarterback JT Malawy wasn’t scared to throw the ball deep, throwing to Banks' side of the field six times. But Banks only allowed one short catch. At every single one of his deflections, he was the only defender near the ball.

Banks made all kinds of acrobatic plays the entire game. His most exciting play came on a one-on-one ball on the left side of the field. There was a beautifully placed ball to the receiver that he ended up catching, but on the way down Banks found a way to knock it out.

It was even his favorite play.

“The deep ball they ran on me one-on-one, in the second quarter,” said Banks. “It felt good, it was in front of the home crowd right next to our student section.”

He seemed fearless out there, and as a cornerback that’s exactly how you need to be. You have to understand that the last play is the last play, you don't want a bad play to become a long day.

With Banks just being a junior, he still has so much untapped potential. His coach raved about him after the game.

“He’s another kid in our program that just does his job,” said Carterville head coach Brett Diel. “He just does his job. He never tries to do too much. He knows his role; if he's got a guy he’s not going to leave him, he’s not going to bite.

“He’s solid and keeps getting better,” Diel continued. “Now with two varsity games under his belt, he’s starting to play with more swagger and confidence. You need confidence as a DB, you have to have a short memory.”

Everyone has their own opinion about what the hardest position is on the football field. I believe it’s defensive back. It’s a position that you have to play backwards while covering who are likely the fastest players on the field. You also aren’t allowed to touch receivers after five yards.

Banks somewhat agreed, giving his own comment about why he thinks corner is one of the hardest positions.

“I think corner is either one or two outside of quarterback,” said Banks. “You have to guard everything. If you give up one big play, it’s on you and everybody is watching that one play.”

Carterville will face off against West Frankfort this Friday as they seek win number three. Banks will be looking to have a big game against the Redbird passing attack.