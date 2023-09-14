Kedarius Flowers Prep Sports Reporter Follow Kedarius Flowers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Since Aug. 9, 2023, my life has changed forever. That’s the day I moved out to Illinois.

This is the first time I've had to truly live on my own. I have a full-time journalism job, I'm understanding what it means to be a “grownup” and I'm living in a small town. For a young 24-year-old, that is a lot of new changes happening in a short amount of time.

Since I’ve been here, I can safely say that Carbondale and the surrounding areas near it are very different from Detroit.

In just the simplest of ways it’s been different. For instance, everything closes early around here. It seems that most gas stations are closed by 11 p.m. in Southern Illinois. In Detroit and the suburbs that surround it, gas stations might not close until around 5 a.m., or not at all.

Not having a whole lot to do is also very new. There are a lot of activities and businesses that thrive in the Detroit area. You have the zoo, “Painting with a Twist”, numerous museums, all of the major league teams and the entire downtown.

The number one place I miss the most is one that you’ll see all throughout Detroit: “Coney Island”. It’s an American style restaurant that serves almost anything you can think of. Do you need breakfast? They have that. Do you want wings, pitas, or the most famous things on the menu like a Coney dog and chili cheese fries? They have all that too.

Another thing that I've had to get used to is the lack of street lights. Anytime you’re traveling longer than 10 minutes at night you’re bound to drive through the pit of darkness.

Every freeway back in the area that I grew up in had street lights. Most neighborhoods until you get to the suburbs are pretty well lit. Not so much here.

As far as sports, Southern Illinois is expanding my knowledge of sports. I’ve been able to see that there's a lot of talent in smaller areas. Most things about sports don’t change. Maybe the overall talent of the area, but the sport is still the sport. Football is still going to be played in a similar fashion as anywhere else.

The biggest change for me has been how I look at the game. Before I could almost always watch as a fan, but now I can’t be a fan, I have to watch the game from an unbiased perspective.

The coverage of high school sports, especially football, is huge in Michigan. There are so many content creators and media outlets that are at big games. An annual game everyone looks forward to in Michigan is Cass Tech vs MLK High School. This is a huge game that brings out college level excitement.

Here in Southern Illinois, I’m still learning what a lot of the rivalries are. Seeing one in my first week gave me a great feel for football here. Murphysboro vs. Carbondale has been a long-time rivalry, but the first game I was able to attend you would've guessed that Murphysboro has been winning forever.

Something I’ve seen with a few football teams in the area is the fact that they've had to cancel their seasons. Sparta and Vienna-Goreville both didn’t have enough players to compete as a varsity football team. This has been Vienna-Goreville's second time in the last three years that they've had to cancel.

Growing up in the metro Detroit area where the population is more than 4.3 million people, that doesn’t happen very often, so that was something very new for me to see.

The color schemes for schools here look pretty cool. Massac County volleyball jerseys have the American flag running through their sleeves. Murphysboro's scheme is red and yellow. They remind me a lot of Arizona State with the color scheme and mascot. No matter what jersey it is, that color just goes together.

As I continue to write and live in the Southern Illinois area, all of this will start to become normal. It’ll become more of a home.

Learning how to adjust is life's hardest battle. I’ve been faced with a lot of adjusting and I’m loving it.