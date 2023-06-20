I suppose it's inevitable that I reminisce more and more about the past as I grow older. After all, I was much younger and more energetic in the past.

So what's wrong with remembering those days?

I couldn’t help but think back to my youth when driving through Herrin, Marion, Carterville, and Carbondale the last few days and seeing no kids outside playing ball. No pickup baseball or basketball games. Definitely no whiffle ball games.

Growing up in the 1970s here in Southern Illinois was far different than today. About the only time my friends and I were inside watching TV or playing a board game was when it was raining outside.

There were no computers or cellphones. Just radios and record players to go along with one family TV.

Being stuck inside was like punishment to us.

A typical summer day for me started about 10 a.m. I would meet three or four buddies and head to the city park, where we inevitably ran into four or five other guys we went to school with and would soon have a baseball game started.

The team that was batting often left gloves out in the field to be used as bases.

I had a couple of St. Louis Cardinals wooden bats – one autographed by Mike Shannon and the other by Dal Maxvill.

Did I put them away as keepsakes?

Heck no. I used them until they broke, and even then, I taped them up and drove nails into the wood to try to keep the wood together.

If not baseball, we were usually playing whiffle ball. We taped the bats and any plastic ball that had holes in them because we wanted velocity with our pitches and distance with our hits.

The best part of whiffle ball was that you could play two-on-two or three-on-three. The worst part was getting pelted in the back as we ran the bases. And if we didn’t want to run bases, we had ghost runners.

We also played home run derby – kind of. It wasn’t a true home run derby. You could also get singles, doubles, and triples if you hit the ball in the air beyond a marker. Anything else was indeed an out. It made for some quick innings.

And if you hit more than one home run, you had to switch sides of the plate. No problem for me. Instead of pretending to be Hank Aaron, I could be Willie McCovey or maybe Ted Simmons.

When we got hungry, we would go home for lunch and then get right back to the games. Mom and dad would give us a couple of quarters and we’d walk to the nearest grocery store and buy some candy and maybe a soda. All bottles back then. Used to be some 16-ouncers.

And we could turn the bottles back in for a nickel, which would buy at least some gum.

My favorite thing to purchase at the store during the summer was baseball cards. About 15 cents a pack if I remember correctly. Yes, I would chew that hard, chalky stick of gum inside the pack when thumbing through the cards to see how many single copies I had versus doubles or triples.

I never put the cards on my bicycle spokes like some did, but I did deface them by taping some to my bedroom wall.

We played some basketball during the summer, but we mostly played in the cooler, or even cold weather outdoors. I remember one time going to a friend’s house to play some hoop in the middle of the winter.

Snow had fallen the day before, but we got some brooms and swept the snow and ice off his asphalt driveway so we could play.

Our heroes were guys like Oscar Robertson, Walt Frazier, Bob McAdoo, Doug Collins, and Jerry Sloan. They preceded the big three of Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson.

I think today’s kids miss out on so much. Playing ballgames just for fun (not with uniforms and coaches) was a way to enhance friendships and better learn the game from older kids. And we were all more physically fit in those days, playing outdoor sports all summer long.

Don’t get me wrong. There are some amazing advantages with today’s technology. Call me old-fashioned or a grumpy old man if you will, but I wouldn't trade my summer days of outdoor fun for anything offered up today.