Coronavirus claims Frontier League's 2020 season

CARBONDALE — With two new teams in Canada stuck there until at least July 21 and the coronavirus still limiting large gatherings around the country, the Frontier League called off its 2020 season Wednesday.
The 14-team league had hoped to play a shortened season, but made the decision to call it after flare-ups of COVID-19 cases in several states and different states having different rules. Illinois, for example, would only allow the Miners to have less than 700 fans in the stands if they tried to play in Phase 4, which is expected to begin Friday. The Frontier League also normally uses host families to house players, and would have to completely rearrange where those players lived and how they traveled.
"We all want to play Frontier League baseball in 2020,” Rich Sauget, Sr., the president of the Frontier League, said in a news release. "However, with the continuing limitations on social gatherings in our markets plus travel restrictions impacting our Canadian teams we had to make the tough decision that without availability to play in many of our 14 ballparks that a 2020 championship season was no longer realistic.”
The oldest independent league in professional baseball, the Frontier League was set to begin its 28th season with five new teams from the Can-Am League. Last October the league added the New Jersey Jackals, Rockland Boulders, Sussex County Miners and two teams from north of the border, the Quebec Capitales and Trois-Rivieres Aigles. Last week Canada announced it would extend the closure of its border for non-essential travel another 30 days, until July 21, in order to slow down the spread of the virus that has knocked out the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments and postponed the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball seasons.
Major League Baseball's players union and owners recently agreed to begin its 2020 season next month. The NBA has also recently agreed to return to the court next month in Orlando, Florida.
"We fully understand and respect the seriousness of the COVID-19 epidemic,” Frontier League commissioner Bill Lee said in a news release. “With all of the excitement surrounding the addition of five former Can-Am League teams for 2020 everybody was primed for our best season ever. That being said, our league-wide focus now shifts to carrying this momentum into 2021."
The league left the door open for its teams to find other teams to play during the summer, but the Southern Illinois Miners are going to pass. Joliet and Washington, Pennsylvania, are considering playing games with athletes near their stadiums, according to Miners manager/chief operating officer Mike Pinto. The Miners don't really have that option, Pinto said, and didn't want to put their players, staff or community at any unnecessary health risks.
"The reality that we had to face was the safety and econonic factors were just not something we could overcome," he said. "Over the weekend, with some of the Major League Baseball players that were in camps that were testing postivie, that were in groups, the LSU football players, all of that just said this is going to be a really dfificult thing to keep our players safe. Keep our community safe, which, we have a responsibility to do. We're bringing in players all over the United States, from all over the world, and we have a responsibility to keep them safe and the people that come here safe. Unlike Major League Baseball or the NBA, I can't put them in a bubble."
