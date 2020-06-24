Coronavirus claims Frontier League's 2020 season

"We fully understand and respect the seriousness of the COVID-19 epidemic,” Frontier League commissioner Bill Lee said in a news release. “With all of the excitement surrounding the addition of five former Can-Am League teams for 2020 everybody was primed for our best season ever. That being said, our league-wide focus now shifts to carrying this momentum into 2021."

The league left the door open for its teams to find other teams to play during the summer, but the Southern Illinois Miners are going to pass. Joliet and Washington, Pennsylvania, are considering playing games with athletes near their stadiums, according to Miners manager/chief operating officer Mike Pinto. The Miners don't really have that option, Pinto said, and didn't want to put their players, staff or community at any unnecessary health risks.

"The reality that we had to face was the safety and econonic factors were just not something we could overcome," he said. "Over the weekend, with some of the Major League Baseball players that were in camps that were testing postivie, that were in groups, the LSU football players, all of that just said this is going to be a really dfificult thing to keep our players safe. Keep our community safe, which, we have a responsibility to do. We're bringing in players all over the United States, from all over the world, and we have a responsibility to keep them safe and the people that come here safe. Unlike Major League Baseball or the NBA, I can't put them in a bubble."