Correction
Correction: The prep sports notebook that ran in Monday's edition of the paper incorrectly identified the player who earned his first Texas Summer Collegiate League start for the Brazos Valley Bombers. The pitcher's correct name is Isaac Crabb. The Southern regrets the error.

braden.fogal@thesouthern.com

618-351-5178

