COVID-19 cancels Canadian Wild season at Rent One Park

Following their last game on July 29, a 10-5 win over Cleveland, Wild outfielder Jen Salling lavished praise on Southern Illinois for its treatment of the club.

“Ten out of 10,” she said when rating her time in the area. “In my whole time with the national team, this preparation is the best we’ve ever had. Without the support of everyone here, from (SIU softball) coach (Kerri) Blaylock to the Miners, we couldn’t have done this.”

The team was scheduled to start its season last weekend in California against NPF’s expansion team, the Commotion. Those games were canceled last month once pro sports leagues and college sports shut down due to COVID-19.

NPF hasn’t canceled the 2020 season yet, although it will have just four teams if it plays. The Aussie Peppers, who are based in Mankato, Minnesota, earlier decided to cancel their season. The other remaining teams are the Beijing/Shougang Screaming Eagles, based in Daytona Beach, Cleveland, Chicago and the Commotion.

The Wild were scheduled to play 14 home games this year, all in June. The schedule was reduced because of the Tokyo Olympics, which were scheduled to start July 24.

An opponent that no one has beaten yet will keep the Wild off the field until next year.