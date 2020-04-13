COVID-19 cancels Canadian Wild season at Rent One Park

Oh, Canada?
More like no, Canada.
COVID-19 claimed yet another sports victim Monday when the Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois announced in a press release that it wouldn’t be able to play its 2020 schedule in National Pro Fastpitch due to the world-wide pandemic.
Softball Canada CEO Hugh Mitchener said that a variety of concerns, including travel restrictions imposed because of coronavirus, left his organization with no choice but to pull back.
“Travel, safety and logistical concerns as a result of the COVID-19 virus have made it impossible for us to join the league this summer,” he said. “The NPF and the other teams have been so supportive of our involvement and played a major role in our growth as a team last year.
“We are so fortunate to have partnered with the Southern Illinois Miners last year, and so appreciated our support in Marion. We remain hopeful of joining our softball friends again in 2021.”
The Wild were formed in October of 2018 for a two-year commitment to train at SIU and play home games at Rent One Park. It’s comprised of players from the Canadian National Team, which wanted a home base to train for an Olympic qualifier in 2019 and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
After going 22-19 in a 41-game schedule last year, the team finished second in the Pan Am Games, losing to the United States in the championship matchup. They then won their Olympic qualifier in British Columbia to earn an Olympic berth.
Following their last game on July 29, a 10-5 win over Cleveland, Wild outfielder Jen Salling lavished praise on Southern Illinois for its treatment of the club.
“Ten out of 10,” she said when rating her time in the area. “In my whole time with the national team, this preparation is the best we’ve ever had. Without the support of everyone here, from (SIU softball) coach (Kerri) Blaylock to the Miners, we couldn’t have done this.”
The team was scheduled to start its season last weekend in California against NPF’s expansion team, the Commotion. Those games were canceled last month once pro sports leagues and college sports shut down due to COVID-19.
NPF hasn’t canceled the 2020 season yet, although it will have just four teams if it plays. The Aussie Peppers, who are based in Mankato, Minnesota, earlier decided to cancel their season. The other remaining teams are the Beijing/Shougang Screaming Eagles, based in Daytona Beach, Cleveland, Chicago and the Commotion.
The Wild were scheduled to play 14 home games this year, all in June. The schedule was reduced because of the Tokyo Olympics, which were scheduled to start July 24.
An opponent that no one has beaten yet will keep the Wild off the field until next year.
“A tough pill to swallow,” Softball Canada coach Mark Smith said Monday. “We are hopeful the NPF will return in 2021, and we can return to the area to thank our fans and prepare for the Olympic Games.”
Miners chief operating officer/manager Mike Pinto said the organization would revisit opportunities to work with Softball Canada later this summer.
“We have loved our association with Softball Canada, Mark and all the players,” Pinto said. “I know how much the players were looking forward to coming back to Marion this summer.”
