COVID-19 keeps Price out of world meet

Former SIU star and two-time Olympian Deanna Price announced that she won't be able to defend her 2019 world title in the hammer throw after testing positive last week for COVID-19.

Price said on social media that she lost 12 pounds while dealing with COVID-19. Price had a fever, diarrhea and was also vomiting while under the weather. Price has turned a corner health-wise, although a practice session dissuaded her from trying to defend her championship.

Price has endured total ankle reconstruction and hip labrum surgery in the last year.

The championship is set to start July 15 in Eugene, Ore. with qualifications.

