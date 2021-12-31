 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert top story
SIU Men's Basketbal

COVID-19 protocol postpones SIU men's game

SIU Evansville Basketball

SIU guard Ben Coupet Jr. looks to score on Evansville's Preston Phillips on Dec. 1 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. The Salukis beat the Purple Aces 54-52. 

 SALUKI MEDIA SERVICES

The molecular gorilla known as COVID-19 has made an unscheduled, unwanted visit to the SIU men’s basketball program.

Sunday’s key Missouri Valley Conference home game with Loyola has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. SIU officials determined that the team wouldn’t have enough available players to play the game. The game will be rescheduled if possible.

The Salukis played their first 13 games without interruption, going 8-5 and winning their only Valley game at Evansville Dec. 1. They defeated Grambling State 75-64 Tuesday night, but freshman forward Troy D’Amico sat out after testing positive for COVID-19 and backup guard Dalton Banks was held out due to illness.

Revised MVC COVID-19 protocols say a team must play if it has at least eight healthy players and at least one healthy coach. If that isn’t the case, the conference will work to reschedule a game and if it can’t be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest. The only way a team will have to forfeit is if it meets the roster/coaching staff requirements and elects not to play.

People are also reading…

The postponement was the third straight for Loyola, which canceled its last two non-conference games with Norfolk State and at Davidson after positive tests for COVID-19 in its program. The Ramblers haven’t played since a 69-58 win Dec. 10 at Vanderbilt.

SIU’s next scheduled game is Wednesday night at 7 when it hosts Drake at Banterra Center. It’s not known yet if the team will be able to play as scheduled. The Salukis travel to Valparaiso on Jan. 8 and Missouri State on Jan. 12.

Other MVC schools that have had games postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 include Bradley, Northern Iowa, Drake, Valparaiso and Evansville.

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: NFL Week 17 best bets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News