Crippen sinks hole-in-one at Union County
ANNA — Gene Crippen, a former Southern Illinois resident who moved to Missouri five years ago, scored his first hole-in-one Dec. 10 at the Union County Country Club.

Crippen aced the par-3, 101-yard 15th hole using a gap wedge. Bill Maloney, Ron Upshaw and James Wilson witnessed the shot. Crippen, a member of the Crab Orchard Golf Club for 40 years, scored his first hole-in-one in 52 years of golf.

— The Southern

