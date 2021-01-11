Crippen sinks hole-in-one at Union County

ANNA — Gene Crippen, a former Southern Illinois resident who moved to Missouri five years ago, scored his first hole-in-one Dec. 10 at the Union County Country Club.
Crippen aced the par-3, 101-yard 15th hole using a gap wedge. Bill Maloney, Ron Upshaw and James Wilson witnessed the shot. Crippen, a member of the Crab Orchard Golf Club for 40 years, scored his first hole-in-one in 52 years of golf.
— The Southern
Todd Hefferman
Sports reporter
Todd Hefferman has covered SIU athletics since 2008. A University of Iowa grad, he is a member of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and a Heisman Trophy voter.
