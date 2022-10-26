Cross Country | Anna-Jonesboro eighth-grader sets records in distance running

ANNA — She is soft-spoken and a bit shy when interviewed as one might expect of an eighth-grader. But, when it comes to distance running, Jadyn Gerardi speaks volumes.

In fact, she is pretty much in a league of her own.

What better way to describe a teenager who has won not one, but three consecutive junior high state championships in the sport of cross country and two in the sport of track. Her accomplishments are many. Here is a brief rundown:

CROSS COUNTRY

As a second-grader in 2016, Gerardi placed 62nd in the state cross country meet and was seventh overall on a Lick Creek team which won the state championship in Class S.

As a third-grader in 2017, Gerardi placed 13th at the state cross country meet and was the second-best runner on the Lick Creek team, which won its second-straight state championship.

As a fourth-grader in 2018, Gerardi placed seventh at the state cross country meet and was the top runner for Lick Creek, which won a third-straight state championship.

As a fifth-grader in 2019, Gerardi placed second at the state cross country meet after first place Ahry Comer from Pope County, who is three years older.

As a sixth-grader in 2020, Gerardi won her first state title in cross country with a time of 11 minutes, 25 seconds. Junior high runners only run two miles as opposed to three in high school. Gerardi also finished third in the Cross Country Coaches National Youth Championships at Bourbon County Park in Paris, Kentucky, leading the Chicago Speed team to a national championship.

As a seventh-grader in 2021, Gerardi won her second state championship with a time of 10:37.

And as an eighth-grader this year, Gerardi won her third state title with a time of 11:02.

TRACK

As a third-grader, Gerardi placed 13th at state in the 800-meter run and was eighth in the 1,600 meters. As a team, Lick Creek placed third.

As a fourth-grader, Gerardi placed eighth in the 800 meters; second in the 1,600 meters; second in the 4x100-meter relay; and first in the 4x400-meter relay as the team won the state title.

There was no state meet in either 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19, but last spring as a seventh-grader, Gerardi won both the 800 and 1,600-meter runs for medalist honors. Her time in the 800 of 2 minutes, 22.64 seconds is a new state record, formerly held by track phenom, Tatum David of Olney.

"Jadyn hasn't lost a race in three years in cross country," said her coach, Matt Denny, who doubles as the high school cross country coach. "This kid is amazing. She came to cross country practice one day with her older brother, Jason, when she was in the second grade. She said she wanted to run. We already had a pretty good team, so I sent her with the varsity girls to go on a two-mile run, telling them one of them might have to stay back with Jadyn.

"When they got back, they were all running together," Denny said. "They said she didn't stop talking the whole time. I knew we had something special, so I emailed Greg Hale, who is the director of the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association and asked if there was a lower age limit for cross country. He said no, that it was up to the school. So, off we went!"

Gerardi said there is no matching the feeling of winning her first state title in cross country two years ago when she was in the sixth grade.

"It was so joyful at the time. Now, after winning my third one, it's still enjoyable, but not like it was the first time."

Gerardi said she saw her brother compete and it lit a fire within her.

"Nobody pushed me into it. I just kind of decided all on my own," she said. "And while I like running track in the spring, I like cross country better because I prefer the longer distances when I run."

Gerardi said she realizes that her success at the junior high doesn't guarantee success in high school.

"I know I'm going to have to work really hard when running against girls who are older than me, but I'm definitely looking forward to it."

It should also be noted that Gerardi is not a one-sport athlete. She also thoroughly enjoys playing basketball and volleyball.

"I'm the setter on the volleyball team and point guard on the basketball team. Our first basketball game is Monday," she said.

Denny said Gerardi has a "God-given ability" to run.

"But she still works her tail off in practice to get better. And she has also become quite a team leader."

Denny said that when it comes to cross country and track, hundreds of people know about Jadyn 'Smoke' Gerardi.

"She has been around so long and has been so dominant," Denny said. "It's going to be fun watching her run in high school the next four years."