Cross Country | Anna-Jonesboro girls, Herrin boys win Carterville Invitational

CARTERVILLE — Anna-Jonesboro placed six runners in the top 20 Monday as the Wildcats captured the championship in the girls cross country race at the Carterville Invitational.

A-J had a score of 31 points. Carterville was second with 65 points. Du Quoin was third followed by Nashville, Okawville, Sparta, Herrin, Vienna, Red Bud, Trico, West Frankfort, Chester, Murphysboro, Goreville, Massac County, Harrisburg, Steeleville, and Valmeyer.

There were 91 runners in all who competed in the girls race.

Leading the way for A-J was senior Brodie Denny, who ran a personal best time of 18 minutes, 22 seconds, easily outdistancing second-place Miah Gilmore of Murphysboro (19:06).

"I knew that I needed to run well to win today, especially with Miah running against me," said Denny, who has been one of the premier runners in the region the last four years. "Miah is an incredible runner. I've never seen anyone work so hard at it. She is so much better than she was last year."

Seconds after her race, Denny pointed to her math teacher, Morgan Moser, and said, "This one's for you."

"Just for fun, I told Mrs. Moser I was running this race for her," Denny said. "I was glad she was able to make it over to the meet today."

Moser said she was glad she went.

"This was my first meet. It was a lot easier for me since I live right here in Carterville," Moser said. "I came to see Brodie, of course. She is my student aide. I also came to see my best friend's son run for Massac County - Jaydon Miller. I really enjoyed coming here. It was a lot of fun."

Denny was not in a hurry to retreat to the team tent. She stayed right at the finish line, where she encouraged and congratulated her teammates who finished after her, as well as runners from other teams.

"I just want to bring as much positive energy to the meets as I can," the senior said.

A-J coach Matt Denny said his daughter performed well Monday.

"Brodie's in a good spot physically and mentally right now," he said. "She's trusting in her training and it is paying off. It also helps that she is fully healthy."

Denny said he was also "extremely pleased" with Brodie's teammates.

"I think just about everyone ran PRs today," he said.

Molly Robertson of Carterville placed third in 19:25. Rounding out the Top 10 were: Molly Merrill of Goreville (19:55), Zoe Jones (19:55) of A-J (19:58), Caroline Tepe of Okawville (20:09), Ellary Blakey of Herrin (20:11), Maggie Kellerman of Du Quoin (20:18), Olivia Verges of Nashville (20:27) and Reese Jones of A-J (20:27).

The potent 1-2 punch of sophomore Waylon Hall and senior Braden Hudgens led Herrin to a team win on the boys side. Herrin's first-place score of 59 points was followed by Nashville at 132 and Carterville third at 140. Other teams finishing in descending order were: Okawville, Steeleville, A-J, Murphysboro, Massac County, Vienna, Red Bud, Harrisburg, Du Quoin, Chester, Trico, Goreville, Valmeyer, West Frankfort, Dongola, Sparta, Cobden, New Athens and Johnston City.

Hall cranked out a time of 16 minutes, 54 seconds in winning the boys race. The sophomore came from behind in the final 50 meters or so to catch and pass his senior teammate Hudgens.

"This one means a lot to me because it's my first high school win," said Hall. "I couldn't have done it without Braden. He pushes me to be better."

Hall said all the repeats he ran this past track season - 200s and 400s - have helped him become a much better sprinter toward the end of his cross country meets.

"Today, I ran faster than I did last year, even with the course being extended," Hall said. "I think it helped that the competition level was so much better."

Hudgens said he and Hall have pretty much taken turns running the faster times this fall.

"When we're running, we try to pick out some good runners who we think we can compete with and then we wait for the right minute when they start to die a little and then we take off. My goal is to get my time down into the 16:30s before the end of the season. Today, it was in the 16:50s (16:55 to be precise)."

Herrin coach Dusty Mallow said the win is the team's fifth this fall.

"We had won four in a row until recently," he said. "Winning a big meet like this one, though, is pretty special."

Mallow praised Hall's comeback win.

"He has such a good kick at the end of his races," Mallow said. "Waylon is running with so much more confidence this year than last year. Both he and Braden have had a heck of a year."

Placing third behind the Tigers' duo was Jaydon Miller of Massac County (17:08). Rounding out the Top 10 were: Luke Winkleman of Harrisburg (17:10), Grant Schleifer of Okawville (17:11), Brayden Hunter of Nashville (17:21), Evan Eberhart of Nashville (17:25), Brady Bundren of Cobden (17:29), Conor Gross of Du Quoin (17:32), and Cayton Cratch of Steeleville (17:40).