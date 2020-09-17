Cross Country | Benton's Genesio, Du Quoin's Phillips get wins at Du Quoin Invitational

“He’s got mental toughness,” McLain said. “That’s something you either have or you don’t. He has it.”

Genesio and his teammates put in plenty of mileage during practices. He estimates that he’ll run as much as 10 miles in a training session, taking just one day off in a week.

“It varies from day to day,” he said. “Sometimes we do 6, sometimes 8 and sometimes 10. Reece is amazing to train with. He’s a great role model. He pushes me and that’s why we’re so successful right now.”

Benton’s team score of 23 points was less than half that of second-place Du Quoin. Landon Swiney’s third place finish led the Indians.

Du Quoin’s girls wound up with a 28-33 victory over Benton, overcoming the Rangerettes’ balance by going 1-2 individually. Olivia Phillips continued a breakout junior year with a personal-best 19:59.8 that was nearly a minute better than teammate Lauren Heape.

The PR was notable for more than the time for Phillips. It was her third straight meet victory, three more than she collected in her first two years.