Cross Country | Benton's Genesio, Du Quoin's Phillips get wins at Du Quoin Invitational

DU QUOIN — Gavin Genesio is doing the impossible as a freshman.
He’s exceeding the hype.
The Benton standout continues to set the pace on the boys side in Southern Illinois, cruising to another win Thursday in the Du Quoin Invitational at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds. His time of 16:00.1 was 27 seconds better than teammate Reece Johnson.
Genesio fronted another dominant victory for the Rangers in the team competition. Four of the top five finishers wore Benton uniforms, with Mason Tieffel and Chase Owens bagging fourth and fifth, respectively.
But the storyline was again Genesio, whose loping stride looked almost effortless at times on a course with enough hills to challenge the most skilled runner’s aerobic capacity. Genesio appeared fresh enough to run a second race seconds after crossing the finish line.
“I set the pace for myself,” he said. “I ran off my teammates, like Reece, and ran as hard as I could. I think I’ve run pretty well. My team coaches me and my coach coaches me. I think we work pretty well together.”
Veteran coach Brent McLain has the enviable task of guiding Genesio for what might be a terrific four-year run, barring injury or some other unforeseen occurrence. The energetic, successful McLain has noticed one thing about his newest prodigy.
“He’s got mental toughness,” McLain said. “That’s something you either have or you don’t. He has it.”
Genesio and his teammates put in plenty of mileage during practices. He estimates that he’ll run as much as 10 miles in a training session, taking just one day off in a week.
“It varies from day to day,” he said. “Sometimes we do 6, sometimes 8 and sometimes 10. Reece is amazing to train with. He’s a great role model. He pushes me and that’s why we’re so successful right now.”
Benton’s team score of 23 points was less than half that of second-place Du Quoin. Landon Swiney’s third place finish led the Indians.
Du Quoin’s girls wound up with a 28-33 victory over Benton, overcoming the Rangerettes’ balance by going 1-2 individually. Olivia Phillips continued a breakout junior year with a personal-best 19:59.8 that was nearly a minute better than teammate Lauren Heape.
The PR was notable for more than the time for Phillips. It was her third straight meet victory, three more than she collected in her first two years.
“My PR was 20:04 from my freshman year, and that was during the regionals,” Phillips said. “I think it’s really meaningful because it will give me a little more confidence to push me through every single day and get faster and faster.”
Indians coach Eric Kirkpatrick has noticed a change in Phillips since her first win.
“She’s starting to get rolling,” he said. “First, she’s just so physically strong. And three wins in a row does a lot for her confidence. There’s a little bit of an expectation for sure. You have to remember improvement and time drop isn’t a straight drop sometimes. There are peaks and valleys. But you’re seeing her getting better.”
Phillips said Benton’s Mia Willis stuck with her for the first mile of the race before she was able to pull away.
“You have to be ready for anything, but I came in here with nothing but confidence, no negative thoughts,” Phillips said. “I knew Benton came in here with a lot of great runners, but I was able to pull away in the woods where there are a lot of hills. I had a lot of energy left at the end.”
