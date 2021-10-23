Cross Country | Carterville and Steeleville win regional titles

CARTERVILLE — The Steeleville boys easily outdistanced Red Bud by 68 points to win its first cross country regional title since back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 while it came down to the fifth runner for the Carterville girls to edge Murphysboro by one point to win its first title since 2015 at the Carterville 1A cross country regional Saturday morning.

“We always tell the girls every point counts,” said Carterville coach Nancy Adams. “We’ve got a pretty young team. Our number one runner is a freshman and my second is a senior. Three, four, five and six get mixed up every race and that’s where a good team comes into play. I’m excited about winning the regional because there were a couple teams very close. Murphysboro and Anna-Jonesboro ran great races.”

Pope County sophomore Ahry Comer participating in the regional for the first time after having to end her freshman year early because of an ankle injury following a bad accident won in dominating fashion by 59.3 seconds with a personal best time of 17:08.4 over Anna-Jonesboro junior Brodie Denny (18:07.7).

“I really wanted to win today and I wanted to get a good time, which I did, because Brodie was pushing me for a long way,” Comer said. “I didn’t want to lose my spot, so I tried to stay the fastest I could and keep a good pace and do a little speed burst at the end. My previous best time was 17:44, so I was shocked when I got it because the last time I ran here was 18:13 or something like that. It makes me real happy I was able to push myself like that.”

At the top of the lineup Murphysboro freshmen Miah and Kayden Gilmore had come in third and fifth while Carterville freshman Molly Robertson was fourth.

“Molly knows what her capabilities are and she knows how to run a smart race - very strategic,” Adams said.

Next to cross the finish line were Carterville senior Macey Lentz (20:35.3) finished ninth and freshman Lexie Watts (21:11.6) 13th with Murphysboro sophomore Maggie Jenkins (21:24.6) two places behind in 15th.

At that point in the official scoring after all the individual runners are removed after the race the Red Devils held a four point lead after three runners.

The Carterville sophomore Megan Fleege (21:36.3) finished in 19th place two places ahead of Murphysboro senior Makalya Nagel (21:45.8) leaving the Lady Lions trailing by three points with one runner each remaining to finish.

“We always tell them look ahead to try get the next girl in front of you and Megan nipped a girl at the finish line for a point,” Adams said. “She is usually a little lower in the lineup and stepped up there. She did a wonder job for us today.”

And that happened less than five seconds later when Carterville junior Hannah Dunn (21:50.0) finished next with Murphysboro’s fifth runner junior Annabeth Melchor-Alveraz (22:08.08) five runners back to give the Lady Lions the four point margin for the win.

In addition to Carterville (52) and Murphysboro, (53) advancing as teams to the Trenton Wesclin Sectional next Saturday were Anna-Jonesboro (65), Sparta (73) and Vienna (102).

Joining Comer as individuals advancing to the sectional were Massac County senior Ella Stephens (10th-20:40.7), Red Bud junior Anna Wolter (14th-21:20.9), Steeleville sophomore Aubrey Bockhorn (16th-21:26.9) and New Athens senior Grace Laur (18th-21:36.2).

The Warriors were definitely the class of the boys race despite a constant rain for the entirety of the boys race placing its top five runners in the top eight with senior Christian Rees (15:39.8) finishing second 10.3 seconds behind first time champion senior Nick Fehr from Red Bud, who won with a time of 15:29.5.

“The goal today was to get out fast and try to set back on my second mile towards the pace I need to be at and the third mile was just all out,” Fehr said. “I came out here to try to get the win. That’s what mattered most more than the time. This is my first regional. Last year I think I was top 15, so that’s a big change. The difference was I was finally able to run in the summer this year after injury kept me from running in summer the previous years. It’s really paying off.”

Sophomore Cayton Cratch (16:16.4), junior Evan Reitz (16:26.3) and sophomore Camden Pierce (16:30.9) crossed the finish line in a group in fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, followed by junior Clayton Donagher (16:48.4) in eighth.

“I have a young team with only one senior, so I’ve got a pretty excited team here,” said Steeleville coach Neal Haertling. “Christian and Nick are good friends and those two have run first and second in a lot of races. We ran real well. We’ve got a kid with a foot that’s hurting and he pulled through for us. I told my sixth and seventh guys they needed to step up because of the injury and both ran PRs with (sophomore Nicklaus Rubach) by a minute. They were big because you never know when he could go down at any time. It’s funny when the team is in distress how they come through for you. Hopefully we have another race in us.”

In addition to Steeleville (25) and Red Bud (93) Anna-Jonesboro (101), Carterville (104), Marissa (153), Vienna (170) and Pope County (175) also advanced to the sectional as teams.

Advancing as individuals were Cobden junior Brady Bundren (8th-16:48.0). Jonah Austin from Hardin County (12th-17:08.0), Goreville sophomore Evan Holm (13th-17:08.0), Crab Orchard junior Brinnen Norris (14th-17:09.5) and Murphysboro sophomore Tucker Horstmann (23rd-17:27.7).

