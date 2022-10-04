Cross Country | Cobden's Bundren is in a state tournament state of mind

Much like Billy Joel opines for New York City in his 1970s classic, "New York State of Mind,"Cobden High School senior Braden Bundren can't get the cross country state meet off his mind these days. It's what he's been preparing for the last year or so - the opportunity to qualify and show what he can do as a distance runner on the biggest stage.

The task is more difficult when there are no teammates urging him on to give him, as a runner, that little extra juice when finishing a race. Bundren, who is the lone participant on this year's Appleknockers squad, must instead find ways to motivate himself.

"I put a lot of work into running this summer in preparing for this season - a lot of extra miles," said Bundren, a four-year participant in the sport. "And I've seen improvement. I am definitely faster and stronger this year than I was last year. The idea is to get a little bit better every race you run."

The senior said his parents have been keys to his success. His father, Bob Bundren, was a standout runner at Marion High School in the early 1990s and continued his career as a distance runner at Southern Mississippi University. His mother, Brooke, serves as his high school coach.

"My dad would make me chase him while he rode a bike," Bundren laughed. "That wasn't the easiest thing to do, but he knows what he's talking about because he has been where I am now. He knows what it's going to take for me to make it to state. Now, I know, too. More hard work."

Bundren's best time at a meet this fall was 16 minutes, 33 seconds at the Herrin Invitational. In that race, he placed third out of 41 runners. The senior has forged a friendship with Herrin runners Braden Hudgens and Waylon Hall - both excellent runners themselves.

"Sometimes, they beat me and sometimes I beat them. It kind of goes back and forth," Bundren said. "We pretty much run the same pace."

Bundren has also won invitationals hosted by Goreville and Vienna. Another strong effort came at the Murphysboro Invite. There, he placed 11th out of 141 runners with a time of 17 minutes, 44 seconds.

While the numbers would suggest he ran much poorer at Murphysboro than he did at Herrin, cross country is nothing like track. Each cross country course is different with varying degrees of difficulty. Some have more hills. Some may be a little longer than others. Murphysboro's course qualifies as more difficult.

As the regular season winds down, Bundren said he would compete at the Benton and Massac County invites before running at the Carterville Regional later this month. It is his hope to qualify for the Benton Sectional on Oct. 29, and then qualify for the state meet in Peoria thereafter.

"I have to finish as one of the top 10 individuals not on a team that qualifies for state at the sectional," Bundren said. "And that's what I intend to do."

Brooke Bundren said she has seen dramatic improvement in her son's running ability from last year.

"Last year, he placed 83rd at the sectional with a time of 18:52. I think he is on a pace to do much better than that this year," she said. "His dad and I upped his mileage in the offseason and have concentrated on speed drills and hills. With him being the only runner on the team, he gets a lot of one-on-one instruction. And that has to help."

The coach added that her son has gone from above average to really good in one year's time.

"They pass out T-shirts at most every meet to the top runners and Brady hasn't missed out once this season on getting a T-shirt," she said. "We kind of knew at the first meet in Marion, where he placed sixth overall, that this was going to be a special year for him."

Bundren is not a one-sport athlete at Cobden. He also plays point guard on the basketball team and has been a factor in the team's success the last couple of years. He is also a member of the Beta Club at the high school and plans to attend either Southern Illinois University or Southeast Missouri State University next fall.

"I'm leaning toward SIU right now," he said. "I would love to run cross country there."

For now, though, his focus is on finishing this fall season strong while representing Cobden.

"I'm just hoping all this hard work pays off with a trip to state," he said. "It's what has been on my mind for some time now."