Cross Country | Du Quoin and Benton capture team trophies at regional

BENTON — There were no major surprises Saturday morning at the Class 1A Benton High School Cross Country Regional.

Du Quoin won the team title on the girls' side, slipping past county rival, Pinckneyville (41 to 60).

The host Rangers won the team title on the boys' side, just escaping the grasp of the Panthers (49 to 53).

The lower score is the better score in cross country much like golf.

Both Du Quoin and Pinckneyville qualified their entire girls' teams for next Saturday's Trenton-Wesclin Sectional. The other five schools qualifying their full teams include: Breese Mater Dei (third at 104)l Hamilton County (fourth at 144); Christ Our Rock Lutheran of Centralia (fifth at 147); Benton (sixth at 160) and Breese Central (seventh at 164).

Falling short of team qualification were: Okawville, Nashville, Trenton-Wesclin, Gallatin County, West Frankfort and Harrisburg.

There were also five individual runners chosen that were not represented by the top seven teams. They include: Olivia Verges of Nashville, Chloe Tepe of Okawville, Alexis Johnson of Webber Township, Brooklynn McAllister of Trenton-Wesclin, and Lydia Luechtefeld of Okawville.

In addition to Benton and Pinckneyville, teams that qualified for the sectional next Saturday on the boys' side were: Breese Mater Dei, Nashville, Du Quoin, Webber Township and Trenton-Wesclin.

Those five individuals who qualified not on teams that advance include: Grant Schleifer of Okawville, Tanner Spence of Carmi White County, Braydon Middendorf of Hamilton County, Robbie Hadley of Carrier Mills, and Braiden Respondek of Gallatin County.

As expected, Du Quoin senior Olivia Phillips proved to be the class of the field among the 88 female runners as she earned medalist honors with a time of 17 minutes, 41.2 seconds.

"I'm very blessed to take this win," said Phillips. "I've never won a regional before, so to get the chance to do that is really amazing. Every time I go out, I run it like it's my last race. I want to go out there and give it 110 percent."

As pleased as she was to win the meet, Phillips said she was every bit as pleased that her teammate, senior, Lauren Heape, finished second overall at 18:18.3.

"We're like one big family," Phillips said. "We love each other. It's just amazing to be a part of this team."

Heape said finishing second overall was not something she takes lightly.

"It's pretty awesome, because about three weeks ago I donated blood, which is a terrible idea in the middle of the season, so I was down a little bit (physically)," Heape said. "But this past Monday, I ran here at Benton and dropped my time. I knew I was back and that's a great feeling."

Also as expected, Benton sophomore Gavin Genisio was the boys' medalist in a field of 110 runners.

And there was some drama.

Genisio set a new course record at Benton with a jaw-dropping time of 14 minutes, 5 seconds, almost 20 full seconds faster than the record of 14:24.9 set in 2017 by a Breese Mater Dei runner, Luke Goebel.

Second-place finisher Saturday was Isaac Teel of Pinckneyville, who also broke the old record with a time of 14:24.3.

"This was definitely one of my goals going into today," said Genisio. "I give a lot of credit to Isaac. I couldn't have done it without him. Every time we race together, we seem to run very well. That first mile was a little bit rough (4:41), then I kind of cruised the second mile, and then really pushed it the last mile. I think he and I did great today. And our team did amazing too. There were a lot of personal records set."

Genisio said he couldn't hardly believe his eyes when he saw the digital clock as he sprinted the remaining 100-plus meters.

"I was flying down that hill. I went from (a mindset of) breaking the course record to breaking 14 minutes. I didn't think I was running that fast, but I guess I was."

Teel said he did not have any idea that he, too, would break the previous course record.

"I did not expect that. I thought I would be a little slower. I guess it happened, though. My main goal is to stay as close as I could to Gavin. I did the best I could. I feel like racing him is more of a fun event than anything else. We respect each other. We're both good runners, but he's a little bit better obviously."

Benton head coach Brent McLain said it's all about surviving and advancing to the next meet, which in this case will be the sectional meet next Saturday at Trenton-Wesclin High School.

"We had some younger kids running today - a couple of freshmen - and I was worried about how they would handle the pressure of a regional, but they ran great. And anytime you can have a No. 1 kid like Gavin break a course record by 20 seconds, you have to be extremely happy. There were some great teams in our regional this year, especially on the girls' side. It gets bigger and better from here."

Falling in line behind Genisio for the Rangers were: senior Chase Owens (eighth in 15:46.3); sophomore Mason Tieffel (11th in 15:54.2); freshman Gabe McLain (12th in 15:54.4); freshman Cole Buchanan (17th in 16:09); senior Owens Sanders (27th in 16:43.1); and freshman Parker Johnson (28th in 16:54.7).

Panthers head coach Ryan Bruns was elated with the performance of both his girls' and boys' teams.

"We had 13 out of 14 PRs (personal records), so what more could I ask?"

In addition to Isaac Teel's second-place overall finish, the Panthers placed three others in the Top 10 in the boys' race in senior Dylan Bledsoe (fourth in 15:11.1); junior Dawson Chaney (seventh in 15:36.3); and senior Holden Clark (10th in 15:52.8). Rounding out the Panthers' contingent were sophomore Noah Bledsoe (30th in 17:06.9); senior Brayden Schubert (41st in 17:32.4); and freshman Landon Carter (44th in 17:38.4).

In the girls' race, freshman Vanessa Teel of Pinckneyville was third overall behind Du Quoin's duo of Phillips and Heape with a time of 18:33.4. Senior Taylor Kurtz of the Panthers was not far behind her in fourth at 18:45.1. Sarah McKowen of Christ Our Rock Lutheran was fifth in 18:45.2.

Also cracking the Top 10 were: Maddie Karcher of Hamilton County (18:48.1), Izabella Hacker of Breese Mater Dei (19:08), Maggie Kellerman of Du Quoin (19:10.4), Kallie Oestreicher of Du Quoin (19:12.1) and Jacey Eubanks of Benton (19:15.7).

