Cross Country | Du Quoin, Benton take cross country team titles at Murphysboro Invitational

MURPHYSBORO — Pope County junior Ahry Comer, competing in her first meet of the fall, demonstrated why she was The Southern's female cross country runner of the year last fall, running away from a star-studded field Wednesday to capture the Murphysboro Invitational championship at beautiful Riverside Park.

Comer, who placed seventh at the state meet in 2021, turned in a time of 18 minutes, 40.76 seconds over the three-mile trek, besting her course-record time of 19:20 from a year ago.

"Today was my first race of the fall and I knew I would have to run well because there is a lot of good competition here in Southern Illinois," Comer said. "I couldn't look past anyone."

Comer, who trained a portion of the summer in Colorado to improve her distance speed, said she was a bit anxious about Wednesday's meet.

"I know I was the favorite, but there's always that unknown factor. I have to admit I was a little nervous. But I guess it all worked out."

Comer said the best way to calm herself before the race was to quit thinking about the competition.

"Just run my own race," she said. "I can't worry about what other people do, but I can control what I do."

Comer added that the Murphysboro Invite is a good testing ground for what to expect in the postseason.

"There is a lot of pressure on me to win, and I didn't want to disappoint anyone today," she said. "My goal is to get back up to state and this time finish in the Top 3 or 5."

Pope County head coach James Forthman said it's obvious that Comer is physically stronger and faster than she was a year ago.

"What makes her successful is that she has the passion and desire to be the best," he said. "She has trained hard all summer for this season. She knows what she needs to do."

Murphysboro sophomore Mia Gilmore edged Anna-Jonesboro senior Brodie Denny out for second place. Gilmore was clocked in 19:41.90 and Denny in 19:50.06.

Rounding out the Top 10 were: Molly Robertson of Carterville (19:55); Molly Merrill of Goreville (20:29); Vanessa Teel of Pinckneyville (20:43.17); Maggie Kellerman of Du Quoin (20:43.39); Sofia Castellano of Pinckneyville (20:45); Clair Rose of Du Quoin (20:51); and Kiara Odum of Marion (21:01).

There were 135 runners and 19 teams competing in the girls race.

Gilmore performed well on her home course.

"My goal today was to beat Brodie (Denny) and I did," she said. "I tried to run with the girl from Pope County (Comer), but soon realized she was going out way too hot for me. I'm happy that my time was about 43 seconds faster than last year here at this meet. I've been working hard to get better."

On the team side, the Du Quoin girls placed first overall with 87 points.

"We have a lot of new faces. Our expectations were to set the bar high today and see where we're at. I was pleased with our effort," said Indians head coach Eric Kirkpatrick. "I thought Maggie Kellerman ran well today. She's a competitor. Overall, it would be pretty hard not to be happy with the results. We're not chasing individual stardom. We're chasing (team) success."

Anna-Jonesboro was second with 93 and Carterville was third with 130 points. Pinckneyville was fourth at 138; Benton was fifth at 213; and Nashville sixth at 214. Okawville was seventh followed by Breese Central, Sparta, Carbondale, Pope County, Murphysboro, East St. Louis, Christ Our Rock Lutheran, Vienna, Herrin, Marion, Trico and West Frankfort.

BOYS RACE

The top male runner Wednesday was Pinckneyville senior Isaac Teel, who was clocked in 15 minutes, 17.34 seconds. It was three seconds faster than the course record set last year by Carbondale's Alex Partlow. Teel was also 27 seconds faster than Benton sensation, Gavin Genisio, who was clocked in 15:44.30.

"I really wasn't planning on getting a course record today," said Teel, who has won all three meets he has competed in this fall. "I know how good Alex was last year, so this means a lot to me. The first two meets were pretty much just warmups. This one today I knew would be much harder. Anytime I'm running against Gavin, I know I have to perform well. I think we bring out the best in one another. We push each other to do better."

Teel said he had no specific strategy to win the Murphysboro competition.

"Just to go out and win. I wasn't thinking about much else. I ran about as hard as I could - about a five-minute pace per mile. Still, I was a little tired coming into the race today, so I think I can do better than what my time was today."

Panthers head coach Ryan Bruns said he knew his senior would be ready to run.

"He was rarin' to go. What makes Isaac so good is that he is always looking to get better. I know that he has been looking forward to this meet for some time."

Goob McLain of Benton was third at 16:46 followed by Cole Buchanan of Benton in 17:08. Jaxon Dalby of Webber Township was fifth in 17:11. The remainder of the Top 10 follows: Elijah Gregory of Christ Our Rock Lutheran (sixth); Eason Comer (twin to Ahry) of Pope County (seventh); Braden Hudgens of Herrin (eighth); Brayden Hunter of Nashville (ninth); and Waylon Hall of Herrin (10th).

The Benton Rangers won the team competition with 60 points. Carbondale was a distant second at 115 points. Herrin was third at 116. Pinckneyville and Anna-Jonesboro were fourth and fifth. The remainder of the field follows: Nashville, Carterville, Steeleville, Breese Central, Pope County, Murphysboro, Webber Township. Okawville, Massac County, East St. Louis, Vienna, Crab Orchard, Christopher.

Rangers head coach Brent McLain was pleased with his team's effort.

"It was a great day to race, and Murphysboro always puts on a great race," he said. "Anytime you can get close to 20 teams (18 actually) to run ... hats off to that. I thought our boys did well for their first race of the year. Just like everybody, we want to run great in October. As a coach, I will go back and assess how we did and make the necessary corrections for the future."

McLain said that Genisio may be a little disappointed in placing second to Teel, but said there is no shame in that.

"Isaac Teel is a great runner, a great competitor. I give all the credit in the world to that kid and Coach Bruns. But we were fortunate enough to go 2,3,4 after Isaac and lost our No. 3 runner to an ankle injury and didn't get to finish for the second year in a row.. We'll regroup and be ready for the next meet."