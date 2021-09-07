Cross Country | Du Quoin runners take top spots at Herrin Invitational

HERRIN — Now that the unexpected has become downright routine, not much is getting taken for granted at the moment.
Such was the case Tuesday afternoon for the Du Quoin High School cross country teams, who were simply thrilled to take part in the Herrin Invitational after sports were halted at the school for a week due to COVID-19.
"It was definitely crazy," said Du Quoin senior Olivia Phillips. "We weren't able to run last Wednesday and it was really shocking because I was in fifth hour and ready to go to lunch and they said over the intercom that all extra-curricular activities had been canceled. I was like, 'Oh, my gosh.'"
Phillips was speaking of the Murphysboro Invitational meet that the Indians weren't allowed to participate in. Other casualties of the shutdown were Du Quoin's football game at Harrisburg and a volleyball tournament that was moved to Murphysboro.
"It didn't really hit me until Wednesday night when I saw the times and I realized I'm never going to run there again," Phillips said. "So it was kind of heartbreaking. I'm very thankful I got to run today."
Phillips turned that gratitude into a blistering time of 18 minutes, 26.51 seconds to win the girls race by over 71 seconds ahead of runner-up Miah Gilmore of Murphysboro. Gilmore was clocked at 19:35.86, while teammate Kayden Gilmore was third in 19:41.17.
It was the best time for Phillips on the Herrin City Park course by a lot, at least 90 seconds better than her freshman year, by her recollection. The key to the course, she said, is staying alert.
"Just watch where you're running," Phillips said. "It's not much of a hilly course. When you see the straights, go as fast as you can."
Lauren Heape (4th, 19:55.68), Issy Phillips (7th, 21:09.28), Maddie Decker (9th, 21:32.74) and Maggie Kellerman (10th, 21:34.09) helped the Lady Indians cruise to the team title with just 31 points. Carterville, which had fifth-place runner Molly Robertson, was second with 70 points.
Du Quoin didn't place in the team rankings on the boys side but had the overall winner in Landen Swiney, whose time of 15:55.52 was almost a minute ahead of Herrin's own Ruben Pullum, clocked at 16:51.34.
Swiney's strategy was simple.
"Just run hard," he said. "It's pretty flat so it's just running hard. There's not really anything to this course, I don't think. No sharp turns or any hills or anything. So it's just give it your all."
Du Quoin's Nathan Smith was third in 17:02.47, followed by Carterville's Sean Taylor (17:21.53) and Harrisburg's Luke Winkleman (17:31.63).
Salem's top finisher was Ricardo Salgado in sixth, but the Wildcats had enough depth from there to win the team trophy with 48 points. Herrin was second (67) followed by Carterville (84).
In a time where uncertainty is normal, the Du Quoin teams soaked up every minute they could. Swiney and the boys even ran again in the open race for a cooldown.
After all, anything is always better than nothing.
"I was already home for most of it because I got contact traced," Swiney said. "So I didn't really miss anything. But it sucked. It feels great to be here. Especially because last year we didn't get a normal year and we're not going to get that again this year probably.
"But I'm glad we have at least some sense of normalcy back. I'm grateful for it."