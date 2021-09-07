Cross Country | Du Quoin runners take top spots at Herrin Invitational

HERRIN — Now that the unexpected has become downright routine, not much is getting taken for granted at the moment.

Such was the case Tuesday afternoon for the Du Quoin High School cross country teams, who were simply thrilled to take part in the Herrin Invitational after sports were halted at the school for a week due to COVID-19.

"It was definitely crazy," said Du Quoin senior Olivia Phillips. "We weren't able to run last Wednesday and it was really shocking because I was in fifth hour and ready to go to lunch and they said over the intercom that all extra-curricular activities had been canceled. I was like, 'Oh, my gosh.'"

Phillips was speaking of the Murphysboro Invitational meet that the Indians weren't allowed to participate in. Other casualties of the shutdown were Du Quoin's football game at Harrisburg and a volleyball tournament that was moved to Murphysboro.

"It didn't really hit me until Wednesday night when I saw the times and I realized I'm never going to run there again," Phillips said. "So it was kind of heartbreaking. I'm very thankful I got to run today."