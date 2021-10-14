Cross Country | Gavin Genisio sets course record, leads Benton to SIRR title

HERRIN — Benton High School sophomore Gavin Genisio set a new course record at the Herrin City Park cross country course Thursday in leading the Rangers to the boys team title on the Ohio Division side of the River-to-River Conference meet.

Genisio finished with a time of 14 minutes, 28.9 seconds, easily outdistancing the field.

"This means a lot to me," Genisio said. "We all came out here and competed today. I'm really proud of my teammates. and I'm excited to see what we can do at the regional, sectional and state."

Benton's team score was 18.

Rangers head coach Brent McLain said he was pleased to see the boys get the conference championship.

"There were some good teams here today, so we were happy to get this one."

As for Genisio's performance, McLain said it was "impressive" for a sophomore to come out and set the course record at Herrin and capture a league title in the process.

"The kid's got a lot of heart. He comes out and runs hard. We know we can count on him. We're very fortunate to have him."

Placing second in the team standings in the Ohio division was Herrin with 41 points followed by Murphysboro (89), and Massac County (91). West Frankfort and Harrisburg did not field a full team.

Sophomore Isaac Teel of Pinckneyville was second overall to Genisio in the boys race and was first among Mississippi Division runners with a time of 14:47.2.

Teel said he was doing his best to keep pace with Genisio.

"He's really a good runner, and I know if I can stay close to him, I should do pretty well."

Teel added that it is his goal to qualify for the state meet.

"After not getting a chance to compete at state last year (due to COVID restrictions), I'm hoping to get the opportunity this fall. I just have to keep working hard."

Teel's Panthers squad took the team title on the Mississippi side with a score of 19 points.

PCHS head coach Ryan Bruns was pleased with his group's effort.

"I thought we ran about as well as we could. There were several personal records today," he said.

Bruns said Teel keeps getting better with each meet.

"He had a great race today. Not only did Genisio break the course record here today, but Isaac did, too."

Nashville was second at 42 team points. Anna-Jonesboro followed at 84 and Carterville was fourth with 87 points. Du Quoin did not field a full team.

Tops among the female runners was senior Olivia Phillips of Du Quoin, representing the Mississippi Division, with a sparkling time of 17 minutes, 53.3 seconds.

Phillips was elated to get the victory.

"This means a lot to me because I'm running every race like it's my last race," she said. "COVID is hitting our school hard again. You never know if this could be your last meet. Everybody ran great today. I'm very proud of my teammates."

The Indians also took the team title with 35 total points.

"Winning this conference championship means so much to the girls," said Du Quoin head coach Eric Kirkpatrick. "We have five seniors this year and this makes a clean sweep for them. They won conference as freshmen and have won it every year since. We had to battle more today than we had to in the past."

Pinckneyville was second with 48 points followed by Carterville at 87, Anna-Jonesboro at 92 and Nashville at 115.

Leading the pack for the girls on the Ohio side was Murphysboro freshman Miah Gilmore with a time of 18:56.1.

"I've been running most of my life, and to beat my sister, who is a senior, is pretty special to me," Gilmore said. "It helped today that I knew this course. I feel like I'm getting better all the time."

Gilmore's Red Devils squad also took the team title on the Ohio side with a score of 31 points.

Benton was second with 46 points followed by Herrin with 66 and Harrisburg with 80. West Frankfort and Massac County did not field full teams.

Murphy head coach Cody Ellermeyer said he was impressed with all seven runners, pointing out that there were several personal best times.

"We knew it would be tough to win the team title - that it would be a dog fight between us and Benton. Coach McLain does an amazing job with that program. They have some very talented runners. We were fortunate to come out on top today."

Ellermeyer added that the Red Devils have their eye on the regional at Carterville next week.

"We hope to do well there and then do well at the sectional at Trenton-Wesclin to qualify for state."

