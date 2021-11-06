Cross Country | History: Carbondale's Partlow wins state title

PEORIA – It was a record-breaking, history-making Saturday for Carbondale senior Alex Partlow at the IHSA cross country championships.

Partlow set a personal record with a time of 14:11.96 over the Detweiller Park course, winning the Class 2A title by nearly 25 seconds over Wilson Georges of Bartonville Limestone. It was the first time in program history that a Terrier won a state title.

“The stars aligned for Alex,” said Carbondale coach Greg Storm. “It was a perfect day for running and he was in top condition. We had a plan for running the course and he really pushed through the second mile.”

Partlow’s previous top time was 14:23, set last month at Detweiller. He was considered a preseason favorite to win the state crown after earning regional and sectional championship in last year’s COVID-19 season where IHSA schools weren’t allow to conduct state championships due to the pandemic.

Storm said Partlow’s championship should boost the profile of the Terriers’ program.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of kids coming up through the program, trying to do what he did,” Storm said. “Alex put in a lot of miles over the summer to get to this point. There were a lot of expectations and he not only met them, but even surpassed some of them. I can’t tell you how proud we are of him.”

Marion’s boys finished 18th in 2A with 471 points.

Class 1A

Pinckneyville sophomore Isaac Teel posted the top finish among area runners, finishing fifth in the boys’ race with a time of 14:45.08. Benton’s Gavin Genisio, also a sophomore, clocked in at 14:46.97, good for sixth place. Landen Swiney of Du Quoin was 15th at 15:21.42.

Benton and Pinckneyville each grabbed top 10 finishes in the boys’ race. The Rangers placed seventh with 245 points and the Panthers earned ninth at 297 points.

In the girls’ race, Pope County sophomore Ahry Comer backed up her sectional title from last week with a solid seventh place finish in a time of 17:54.79. Du Quoin senior Olivia Phillips wound up in 11th at 18:08.86.

Phillips and the Indians also placed 11th in the team standings with 348 points. Pinckneyville finished 18th with 494 points.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0