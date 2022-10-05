Cross Country | Marion's Nalley is rising star in distance running

MARION — Marion High School's Dylon Nalley was merely a blip on the radar screen for college coaches after the Wildcats sophomore placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run at the state tournament last spring.

A nice accomplishment without a doubt, but not jaw-dropping.

Fast forward to this fall and that blip is more like the Millennium Falcon cruising into U.S. air space. In other words, Nalley is getting noticed.

Now a junior competing with the Marion cross country team, Nalley turned in a performance this past Saturday that was indeed jaw-dropping and worth mentioning. In fact, it's worth shouting from the rooftop.

Nalley ran a time of 14 minutes, 3 seconds at the Detweiller Park course in Peoria. It was the second-fastest time ever run by a junior in Illinois at that course - second only to former Olympian Craig Virgin.

Not surprisingly, some college coaches have already heard about that accomplishment and are reaching out to the young man in an attempt to arrange a recruitment visit.

"Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest have all shown interest so far," Nalley said. "Especially Wake Forest."

Prior to Saturday's performance, Nalley's best time over a three-mile course came at Granite City, where he was clocked in 14:38. He also had run a time of 14:40 at Highland.

"The Highland course was actually a tougher course to run than Detweiller, so it's possible that was my best effort this fall," Nalley said. "But Detweiller is where the state meet is held each year, so that got a lot of attention."

Nalley said he trained hard over the summer in preparation for the fall season. He has continued to push himself this fall.

"I run about 70-to-72 miles a week," he said. "I usually run five miles before school in the morning and then five more miles after school. It helps that I live right next to the cross country course."

Nalley, who did get to meet Virgin in person, said the former world-class runner gave him a full lesson on how to train as a distance runner; autographed a copy of his book, "The Virgin Territory" and posed for a picture with him.

The MHS standout said he not only wants to qualify for state later this month, he wants to win the state championship. And based on his time this past weekend, he could certainly be in the mix.

"I am going to do everything within my power to win it," he said. "I just need to stay healthy. Same with our team. We all need to stay healthy. I think we have a shot at winning the team title, too."

Wildcats head coach Scott Gill, an accomplished runner himself in his competition days, said he was not overly surprised at what Nalley accomplished at Detweiller.

"Coming from someone who watches him train every day, I felt he had that kind of effort within him. He's such a hard worker and is every bit as mentally tough as he is physically tough. I think Dylon is definitely a contender to win state," Gill said. "He runs a strong pace and has a powerful form with a good stride."

Gill said Nalley doesn't have a quick burst for a kick at the end of his races.

"He's more of a strength runner. Solid all three miles. We're going to keep doing what we've been doing in practice and run on some softer surfaces, so that he stays fresh and healthy."

Nalley will next compete in the South Seven Conference meet (Oct. 13 at SIU) followed by the Highland Regional on Oct. 22 and Springfield Sectional on Oct. 29. The state meet is the following weekend.

"Dylon is not only a hard worker, but very talented," Gill said. "He is now our school record holder in cross country. Eli Baker had the previous best time at 14:46 and Dylon has broken that mark three or four times. He is everything you look for in an athlete."