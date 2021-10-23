Cross Country | Partlow finishes first, Marion wins team title

ALHAMBRA — Even while running what he and his coach described as a safe conservative race, Carbondale senior Alex Partlow blew away the competition Saturday at the Highland 2A Cross Country Regional.

Partlow stayed with the field for the first mile, by design, then pulled away and cruised to the finish line at Alhambra Fireman and Legion Park in 15 minutes, 18.60 seconds.

Waterloo's Joe Schwartz was second in 15:55.80.

"I'm not super happy," Partlow said. "I've been pretty sick. I'm happy in the sense that I did what had to be done. I got first place for the team so hopefully we move on to sectionals as a team."

That indeed happened and another South Seven Conference team claimed the biggest prize as Marion won the team title with 64 points to finish ahead of Bethalto Civic Memorial (87) and Highland (94).

Carbondale finished in fifth place, but the IHSA allowed six of the 10 teams from the regional to advance to next weekend's Decatur MacArthur Sectional. So the Terriers advance as a team along with Mascoutah, which placed fourth, and Waterloo, which was sixth.

Partlow said his recent sickness included a lot of coughing, which isn't good for someone who already has asthma as he does. But nothing seemed to bother him on the course — well, except one thing.

"I loved the weather today and it felt good to be out here," Partlow said, "but I made a bad decision to keep the long sleeves on when I raced. That was a terrible decision."

That admission was made with a big smile as it was certainly nit-picking. But the strategy for the race was certainly effective.

"I was supposed to run the first mile with whoever was leading," Partlow said. "Stay with the leader the first mile, then see what I have left. But run somewhat conservatively. They didn't want me to push it. Just because there wasn't any reason to."

That strategy was put in place by Carbondale head coach Greg Storm, who noted that Partlow's time was still lower than last year on the same course.

"We wanted to run fairly conservative and run with the leader for the first mile and see where it puts him and then change the tempo," Storm said. "We've done that in the past and he's pretty comfortable with that. So he ran a really smart race today and was under control for the most part and still had a really solid time on this course."

Carbondale's next four runners all ran their personal-best times, Storm said, starting with sophomores Chace Massie (24th) and Ben Wollard (26th). Freshman Lucas Ratcliff was 28th.

"We ran a great middle part of the race so I think it put us in a really good position," Storm said. "Especially with everybody being so young."

Marion knew it had advanced to sectionals as a team but didn't know it had won the regional title until the very end of the awards ceremony.

The Wildcats were led by senior Logan Morgan, who placed sixth in 16:15.90, while Benja Stone came in 11th (16:40.90) followed directly by teammate Jack Gregory in 12th (16:41.40).

The next Marion runner was Mekye Lomax in 14th (16:46.10), while seniors Christopher LaChiana and Noah Gilley were 21st and 22nd and junior Sean Hudspath was 35th.

"Every number counts," said Marion coach Mykel Gary. "Every single place counts. Everybody had to do their jobs today. Even down to our seventh guy, he moved up. So I'm just ecstatic. The boys came and they raced. This was the best race I've seen them do all year. I'm happy for them. I want them to enjoy this moment."

Gary, a first-year coach, tried to show his best poker face when the second-place team was announced, but had to crack when the Wildcats were given the team plaque.

"I'm glad they got the win," Gary said. "I told them making it to sectionals was the goal, of course that's the first goal, but we wanted to win."

In the girls race, Waterloo placed three runners in the top four places — including individual champion Angelynn Kanyuck (18:27.40) — but Mascoutah placed five runners in the top 13 to nip the Bulldogs for the team title.

Carbondale senior Anna Schurz finished in eighth place with a time of 19:48.80 and would've advanced as an individual, but the Terriers grabbed the sixth team spot to advance to the sectional.

"Anna hadn't ran a step since the conference meet," Storm said. "She's dealing with a shin issue right now. Considering she hadn't ran since last Wednesday and was able to finish in the top 10, that's a really good showing."

Carbondale's second finisher was Olivia Mathias in 33rd place. Abby Menkhaus was 37th and Olivia Buffington was 43rd. But the Terriers are moving on together.

"The girls are doing well and they're competing at a high level," Storm said. "We're doing the best we can. For them to go to sectionals considering we've only had three team scores this season and one of them was conference and one was today, it's a good sign for them."

Herrin freshman Ellary Blakey finished in 15th with a time of 20:01.10 and snagged one of the spots reserved for individuals not on advancing teams.

The Decatur MacArthur Sectional will be held at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth next Saturday beginning with the girls race at noon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0