Cross Country | Phillips, Swiney lead Du Quoin to victory

CARTERVILLE — A sunny Monday evening turned out to be a pleasant one for Du Quoin after junior’s Olivia Phillips and Landen Swiney led the Indians to a first-place finish at the Carterville Invite.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was moved from its usual location at John A. Logan college to Carterville High School where runners started the race west of the football field and finished on the track.

A flatter running surface and low number of hills seemed to help runners like Swiney, who said after his first-place finish that the final stretch of track made it feel like he was competing in the mile and 4x8.

“We were coming into the course not really knowing it because it’s a new course,” said Swiney. “Finishing on the track was nice, I’ve never done that before. There were a couple of hills but they were more like inclines than hills.”

Swiney (16:21) showed off in a big way after he crossed the finish-line 40 seconds ahead of Anna-Jonesboro’s Jayden Perez in second. Coming off a first-place victory at Sparta last week, Swiney and the Indians had a plan of action before entering Monday’s race.