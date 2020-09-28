Cross Country | Phillips, Swiney lead Du Quoin to victory

CARTERVILLE — A sunny Monday evening turned out to be a pleasant one for Du Quoin after junior’s Olivia Phillips and Landen Swiney led the Indians to a first-place finish at the Carterville Invite.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was moved from its usual location at John A. Logan college to Carterville High School where runners started the race west of the football field and finished on the track.
A flatter running surface and low number of hills seemed to help runners like Swiney, who said after his first-place finish that the final stretch of track made it feel like he was competing in the mile and 4x8.
“We were coming into the course not really knowing it because it’s a new course,” said Swiney. “Finishing on the track was nice, I’ve never done that before. There were a couple of hills but they were more like inclines than hills.”
Swiney (16:21) showed off in a big way after he crossed the finish-line 40 seconds ahead of Anna-Jonesboro’s Jayden Perez in second. Coming off a first-place victory at Sparta last week, Swiney and the Indians had a plan of action before entering Monday’s race.
“I planned today that I was going to go all out,” said Swiney. “I kind of knew coming into it that I’d be out towards the front so I just got out there quick. Coming into the year, I wanted to improve upon my second mile time and speed it up because I usually slow down there.”
Senior Jon Gomes joined Swiney with a fourth-place time of 17:17 as the Indians had only two runners finish within the Top 10. Filling out the rest of the Du Quoin’s boys team was Nathan Smith (17:59), Tavion Garrison (18:56), David Gomes (18:58) and Conor Gross (18:59).
Those performances helped Du Quoin edge out Anna-Jonesboro by one point after the Wildcats were led by Perez and Beto Vaca Diez with 50 team points.
In the girls race, Phillips and company made quick work of their competitors as the Lady Indians placed the first four runners, placing six total in the Top 10. Phillips, 19:43, shaved off nearly 16 seconds from her time at Sparta. Behind her was Lauren Heape second (20:18), Jacqueline Crain (20:40) and Alexis George (20:45).
The girls race was less competitive as the Lady Indians scored 40 points better than second-place Nashville.
“I saw us all coming in together and thought it was fantastic,” Phillips said of her teammates. “I think the wind definitely tired me out and the grass was really tall, so it was kind of hard to pick up my legs. I just told myself you’ve got to keep going and can’t give up.”
Phillips said she was excited with her team’s performance. Kallie Oestreicher placed eighth overall at 21:38 with Maddie Decker placing 10th at 21:45. Grace Alongi’s 13th place finish capped off Du Quoin’s evening with a team score of 18.
Starting off slow seemed to be Phillips’ strategy early on before eventually breaking away from Heape around the two mile mark.
“I knew I needed to pick it up because after the second mile I had that thought that my time wasn’t where I wanted it,” she said. “This is the first time we’ve ever run here so I can’t really say I did good or bad. I’ve always tried to stay positive and have no negative thoughts.”
Du Quoin will compete in its final regular season competition at the West Frankfort Invitational on Wednesday with a 4:30 p.m. start time. The Indians will then host the SIRR Conference meet on their home course Thursday, Oct. 15.
