Cross Country | Pinckneyville and Marion win Murphysboro Invitational

MURPHYSBORO — The Pinckneyville girls easily won by 54 points and the Marion boys edged Benton by 24 points to win the Murphysboro Cross Country Invitational at Riverside Park on Wednesday.
Pinckneyville finished with 72 points followed by Carterville (126), Murphysboro (151), Benton (172) and Centralia Christ our Rock Lutheran (179) rounding out the top five teams.
The Lady Panthers proved the old adage that you don’t need to have a top 10 runner to win a cross country meet by not having a single runner finish in the top 11 with their top runner freshman Vanessa Teel finishing 12th.
“We had a good day when you score 72 points in a big meet like today,” said Pinckneyville coach Ryan Bruns. “I think this is the first time the girls have ever won the Murphy Invite. We had good packing. There is power in the pack. It’s fun to have individual accomplishments, but it’s that much more fun as a team.”
Seniors Taylor Kurtz and Ashlee Hirsch were right behind in 13th and 14th place, respectively, followed by sophomore Sofia Castellano and freshman Zoey Conway 16th and 17th, respectively.
“I didn’t have any idea where we’d be, especially with COVID year last year and some of these teams we haven’t seen in two years and not knowing what they’re bringing back and some teams are going through COVID protocol right now,” Bruns said. “We know this meet wasn’t at its full strength (with Du Quoin being out), but still we’ll celebrate this all day long.”
Ahryauna Comer was coming off a serious foot injury that ended her freshman season, but the Pope County sophomore was in top form winning the girls race by 1:08.46 over Anna-Jonesboro junior Brodie Denny with a time of 19:20.87.
“I wanted a little bit more since I’ve been practicing all summer coming back from my injury, but I’m happy with my time,” Comer said. “It was a couple of days before our GEC meet and I was in the bed of a truck and it flipped and I landed on my foot, but I survived. It was a blessing I only got a cut on my leg that was busted open. My goal is to win ever single one of my races and my time in the 16’s. Today I just wanted to get out in front of the crowd before anything, so maybe it scared them a little bit. I then tried to keep as close to that pace I could.”
The Marion boys finished with 58 points and Benton 72 followed by Pinckneyville (93), Steeleville (145) and Nashville (172) to round out the top five.
“I know a couple guys were upset with their performance today, but overall everybody competed really well,” said Marion coach Mykel Gary. “The guys have been training really hard going through a lot of new things that they’ve never done in training before. Overall I’m pleased and I’m just ready to keep moving forward.”
The Wildcats placed their top four runners in the first 14 with their fifth coming in 20th place. Junior Benja Stone was Marion’s top runner claiming fifth place with a time of 17:21.9 and senior Logan Martin seventh, 15 seconds behind.
Rounding out the Wildcat top five were seniors Jack Gregory (12th) and Chris Lachiana (14th) followed by sophomore Mekye Lomax.
Carbondale senior Alex Partlow out-distanced Benton’s Gavin Genesio by 38.8 seconds with a time of 15:20.1 to win the individual title.
“It was pretty exhausting, but I’m pretty happy with the season opener,” Partlow said. “I forgot what it was like to race cross country, so it feels good to be out here again back in nature. The plan was to go with the mile runners and then leave after the mile. I then tried to go as fast as possible in that area to mentally break them. I was in second place at the time and I figured it was just me and (Gavin Genesio) for a while. Then I’m not sure when I broke away because I didn’t look back. I’m trying to break that habit. I’m trying to run brave and tough.”