Cross Country | Pinckneyville and Marion win Murphysboro Invitational

Ahryauna Comer was coming off a serious foot injury that ended her freshman season, but the Pope County sophomore was in top form winning the girls race by 1:08.46 over Anna-Jonesboro junior Brodie Denny with a time of 19:20.87.

“I wanted a little bit more since I’ve been practicing all summer coming back from my injury, but I’m happy with my time,” Comer said. “It was a couple of days before our GEC meet and I was in the bed of a truck and it flipped and I landed on my foot, but I survived. It was a blessing I only got a cut on my leg that was busted open. My goal is to win ever single one of my races and my time in the 16’s. Today I just wanted to get out in front of the crowd before anything, so maybe it scared them a little bit. I then tried to keep as close to that pace I could.”

The Marion boys finished with 58 points and Benton 72 followed by Pinckneyville (93), Steeleville (145) and Nashville (172) to round out the top five.

“I know a couple guys were upset with their performance today, but overall everybody competed really well,” said Marion coach Mykel Gary. “The guys have been training really hard going through a lot of new things that they’ve never done in training before. Overall I’m pleased and I’m just ready to keep moving forward.”