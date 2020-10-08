Cross Country | Pinckneyville races to its third sweep of the season

After Nashville’s Ray Habeck (18:17) snapped the Panthers’ roll, senior David Wagner (18:33), senior Daniel Garavaglia (18:43), junior Holden Clark (18:52) and senior Steven Hirte (18:57) crossed the finish line to give the Panthers seven of the top eight finishers.

“I was hoping to finish with seven in the top 10 so all of the boys would get a shirt and, of course, they did that,” Bruns said. “They’ve had a special year and hopefully we can keep it going and stay healthy and have some luck on our side to have some things in our future.”

Pinckneyville posted its fifth win of the season with 17 points followed by Nashville (67), West Frankfort (87), Carterville (92), Murphysboro (101) and Sparta (170).

Rounding out the top 10 were Carterville junior Sean Taylor in ninth (19:04) and Nashville senior Caleb Klein 10th (19:18).

Hirsch and senior Gayle Winter led the Lady Panthers to a 47-point win over Nashville, 24-71, for their third win of the season. Hirsch won for the second time this season crossing the finish line with a time of 21:35 followed 43 seconds later (22:18) by Winter.