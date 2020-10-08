Cross Country | Pinckneyville races to its third sweep of the season

PINCKNEYVILLE — Freshman Issac Teel and junior Ashlee Hirsch led the Pinckneyville boys and girls cross country teams to a sweep of the six-team field at the Pinckneyville Invitational held at Lake Sallateeska Baptist Camp on Thursday.
“It was a good day,” said Pinckneyville coach Ryan Bruns. “The girls overachieved. We talked about challenging ourselves all year, so they set a challenge for themselves and they actually met both of their challenges. I’m pretty proud of the girls. Ashlee won here last year and I didn’t get to see it because my youngest daughter was playing softball in the state championship. When I got here she was very excited. I talked to her today to have confidence because she’s been up and down for us this year. The guys had a great race as well.”
Teel easily won for the fifth time by tying the Pinckneyville course record held by Garrett Johnson with a time of 16:40. His teammate junior Dylan Bledsoe followed him 1:25 later (18:05) into the chute and sophomore Dawson Chaney 10 seconds later to sweep the top three spots.
“I ran out fast and then I kind of questioned if I ran out too fast,” Teel said. “About two miles in I just tried to grind it out. The last two miles I would have liked for them to be quicker, but the first mile was definitely what I wanted. My time was a lot faster than our first race here. I ran an 18:18, so I’ve shaved off about two minutes. Overall, my best is 15:49. This course is the hardest course we run.”
After Nashville’s Ray Habeck (18:17) snapped the Panthers’ roll, senior David Wagner (18:33), senior Daniel Garavaglia (18:43), junior Holden Clark (18:52) and senior Steven Hirte (18:57) crossed the finish line to give the Panthers seven of the top eight finishers.
“I was hoping to finish with seven in the top 10 so all of the boys would get a shirt and, of course, they did that,” Bruns said. “They’ve had a special year and hopefully we can keep it going and stay healthy and have some luck on our side to have some things in our future.”
Support Local Journalism
Pinckneyville posted its fifth win of the season with 17 points followed by Nashville (67), West Frankfort (87), Carterville (92), Murphysboro (101) and Sparta (170).
Rounding out the top 10 were Carterville junior Sean Taylor in ninth (19:04) and Nashville senior Caleb Klein 10th (19:18).
Hirsch and senior Gayle Winter led the Lady Panthers to a 47-point win over Nashville, 24-71, for their third win of the season. Hirsch won for the second time this season crossing the finish line with a time of 21:35 followed 43 seconds later (22:18) by Winter.
“My coach told me he expected me to win it, so I told him I would and the whole race I had that and my team in mind,” Hirsch said. “I was not in the lead at first - I was probably in fifth - and then I had the lead before the first mile and kept it there. Around the two mile mark I was just running along and a bug flew into my mouth and got down my throat and it stuck there for the rest of the race.”
Kayden Gilmore from Murphysboro wasn’t far behind in third place (22:24) followed by Olivia Verges from Nashville (22:26) and Shaelynn Rose from West Frankfort (22:35) before the Lady Panthers claimed four of the next five spots to end up with six runners in the top 10.
For the Lady Panthers, junior Taylor Kurtz came in first (22:37) with freshman Sofia Castellano next (22:41) and sophomore Moe Morgenthaler in eighth (22:49). Cayla Krueger from Nashville (22:52) edged out Pinckneyville freshman Emily Baggett (22:55) by three seconds for ninth.
Junior Carsyn Cowley finished up for the Lady Panthers squad finishing in the 13th place with a time of 23:42.
Murphysboro finished third (93) followed by Carterville (104) and West Frankfort (127).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!