Cunningham wins No. 37, Miners top Y'Alls 8-0

MARION — Chase Cunningham moved into a tie for third place on the Frontier League's all-time wins list without his best stuff Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound right-hander allowed one hit in five innings but tied his season high with three walks in the Southern Illinois Miners' 8-0 win over Florence. Cunningham struck out five and won his 13th career game as a Miner, and his 37th in the league, in his 89th start.

It was a bit shorter than usual, five innings at Rent One Park, but effective.

Jordan Brower's two-out single to right in the second inning was all the Y'Alls (30-19) could muster against the 2019 Frontier League Pitcher of the Year.

Cunningham (3-1) only allowed one guy to reach second base, Brower, who did so off a wild pitch, and struck out five.

The Miners (27-22) put up four runs in the fifth to blow it open and pull within three games of the West Division leaders.

Former Saluki Ian Walters drove in Nolan Earley from third base with a single to left, one of three hits on the night by the former SIU third baseman. Anthony Brocato followed with another RBI single for a 4-0 lead.