Dak Prescott gets to avoid Cowboys-Steelers Hall of Fame game

The competition for the backup QB job will be in full swing with Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci expected to get time.

As for the Steelers, who faded so badly after an 11-0 record last season, there's plenty of alteration on offense. Sure, QB Ben Roethlisberger is back for his 18th season, but the line has been rebuilt and the scheme has been tweaked under new coordinator Matt Canada.

Maybe some extra game work wouldn't hurt.

"It's not all new verbiage and concepts," coach Mike Tomlin says. "Matt's done a really good, thoughtful job of easing the transition. Sure, there are some new things, and sure, there are some new words, but it's really not a blank slate. Ben's been on the job long enough where I don't want to make that seem like something significant. It's an adjustment, but by the time we're able to play, I doubt it's going to be of any significance."

PLAYING AT THE SHRINE

McCarthy deeply appreciates the significance of the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions. So he looks at participating in the game as an honor — particularly with both the 2020 and 2021 classes and a special centennial class being enshrined.