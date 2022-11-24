Domask carves up Cal Baptist in SIU win

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. – It was fitting that the game ended at 12:23 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

That’s because Marcus Domask carved up Cal Baptist’s defense as though it were his personal turkey.

Scoring a career-high 32 points, including all seven in overtime, Domask lifted SIU to a 64-61 decision over the Lancers in the third place game at the SoCal Challenge.

“Probably one of the best games I’ve seen in my Saluki career – coaching or playing,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins.

Domask was 12 of 18 from the field, 3 of 4 on 3-pointers and 5 of 6 at the foul line. With the Salukis (4-2) trailing 61-57 after Hunter Goodrick converted a stickback with 3:44 left in overtime, Domask swished a 3-pointer from the left wing.

He powered home a layup at the 2:41 mark to put them ahead for good and then added two free throws with 11.6 seconds remaining to make it a three-point game.

“My shot felt really well,” Domask said. “And down low, the way they guarded, they just stayed with shooters most of the game. I was able to free-wheel and create for myself.”

SIU’s defense made Domask’s last scoring burst stick, particularly at the end with a couple of well-executed sequences against a disciplined opponent. Cal Baptist (3-3) had the ball down 62-61 with less than 30 seconds left, but Clarence Rupert switched perfectly onto Joe Quintana and funneled him into Trent Brown, who swiped the ball for a critical turnover.

And after Domask made his last free throws, the Lancers hunted a game-tying 3-pointer and a second overtime. But the Salukis didn’t even let them take a shot. Domask fouled Taran Armstrong, their best player, before he could rise up for a shot with 1.6 seconds remaining.

The only chance Cal Baptist had at that stage was to make the first foul shot, miss the second on purpose and score off an offensive rebound. Those plans were scuttled when Armstrong clanked the first free throw and committed a lane violation after missing the second foul shot.

It was the capper to a frustrating night for the 6-6 Armstrong, who scored a game-high 22 points Monday night in an overtime loss to Minnesota. With four different SIU defenders tag-teaming him, Armstrong went just 4 of 11 in 42 minutes and finished with 11 points, five under his average.

“Those guys did a great job,” Mullins said. “The guards put great pressure on him and I think he got tired. And the bigs did a great job with their ball-screen coverage.”

Yet the Salukis still almost went home 0-for-California. They frittered away a 10-point second half lead and had to play five extra minutes after Quintana swished a 30-footer with Brown’s hand solidly in his face with 2.2 seconds left in regulation.

But Domask and the defense made sure SIU didn’t leave Orange County empty-handed.

“You don’t want to come all this way just to lose two games,” Domask said. “This was huge. It’s great to get a win against a really good team and now we can build confidence going forward.”

DAWG BITES

The box score listed D’Amico as playing 45 minutes and 12 seconds, which is quite a feat considering that even with overtime involved, the most anyone could play would be 45 minutes. Also, D’Amico got breathers of 5:12 and 5:38 during the first half, according to online play-by-play sheets. … SIU’s bench earned a key 21-12 advantage in scoring, including 10 from Rupert in his best game with his new program. The Saint Peter’s transfer added four rebounds and a pair of assists. … Rebounding was the Salukis’ major problem. Cal Baptist owned a 45-32 advantage on the glass, including 29-17 after halftime. The Lancers scored 17 points off 15 offensive boards. … The Salukis are off until Nov. 30, when they open MVC play with a 7 p.m. tip at Evansville.