Du Quoin, Hamilton County pause sports

Athletic departments at Du Quoin and Hamilton County are the latest to feel the effects of COVID-19.

Both schools have, in the last 24 hours, announced pauses in their athletic programs until Tuesday. That means all scheduled games are canceled or postponed, which has led to hastily-scheduled games by schools who were scheduled to play the Indians or Foxes.

Hamilton County made its announcement Tuesday afternoon on social media. The school’s Facebook page attributed it to the increase of positive COVID-19 cases/quarantined staff/students. County schools went to class for a half-day Wednesday but will be convened remotely for the week’s remainder.

“Please understand that safety of our students and staff is always our top priority and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you or your family,” the statement said.

As the result of the cancellation of Friday night’s trip to Hamilton County, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton moved quickly to fill the hole. The Bearcats will travel to Harrisburg for their Week 2 matchup.

