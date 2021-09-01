Du Quoin, Hamilton County pause sports

Athletic departments at Du Quoin and Hamilton County are the latest to feel the effects of COVID-19.
Both schools have, in the last 24 hours, announced pauses in their athletic programs until Tuesday. That means all scheduled games are canceled or postponed, which has led to hastily-scheduled games by schools who were scheduled to play the Indians or Foxes.
Hamilton County made its announcement Tuesday afternoon on social media. The school’s Facebook page attributed it to the increase of positive COVID-19 cases/quarantined staff/students. County schools went to class for a half-day Wednesday but will be convened remotely for the week’s remainder.
“Please understand that safety of our students and staff is always our top priority and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you or your family,” the statement said.
As the result of the cancellation of Friday night’s trip to Hamilton County, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton moved quickly to fill the hole. The Bearcats will travel to Harrisburg for their Week 2 matchup.
The Bulldogs were open because of Du Quoin’s coronavirus pause. The school’s athletic department made its announcement via Twitter on Wednesday, marking the third time since the summer of 2020 that it’s had to pause athletic activities in some form.
The Indians were scheduled to visit Harrisburg on Friday night before this news. It will go down as a loss for Du Quoin under IHSA regulations, dropping it to 1-1. The school also canceled its volleyball tournament that was scheduled for Saturday.
Unlike Hamilton County, Du Quoin did not cancel in-person learning for the week’s remainder, posting on Twitter that it will still hold classes on Thursday and Friday.
In other COVID-19 scheduling developments, West Frankfort found an opponent after its Week 2 matchup with Pinckneyville was canceled last week after the Panthers’ program was quarantined. The Redbirds will host Carmi-White County at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Carmi-White County was available after its scheduled game Saturday at Vienna-Goreville was canceled when the Eagles opted to quash their season due to low numbers.
One other Black Diamond Conference game, Edwards County at Flora, was canceled because Edwards County is still on a coronavirus pause. Lions coach Russ Gerlach said Tuesday morning that he’s hopeful that his team can return for a Week 3 contest with Hamilton County.