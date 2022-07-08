Du Quoin is home to NASCAR champion, Tyler Reddick

DU QUOIN — It's not every day that a young man who grew up in Southern Illinois makes national sports headlines.

But that's exactly what happened Sunday when Tyler Reddick, formerly of Du Quoin, captured NASCAR's Road America Cup Series championship at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, coming from behind to beat Chase Elliott.

The win was Reddick's first in 92 starts covering three years of NASCAR racing.

"It was a huge sense of relief," said the 26-year-old Reddick. "To have the speed and consistency and finally have everything go according to plan from start to finish with no mistakes... it felt good."

Reddick had finished in the Top 10 five previous times. This time, he kicked the door down.

"I had been so close to breaking through and winning - that's why this one was so special to me."

When asked how his life has changed in the last week, Reddick paused.

"I had a pretty busy week planned for this week even before I won on Sunday," he said. "With the exception of about 350 text messages to read and respond to, it was pretty much business as usual. I would say that finally getting that win and achieving a big goal in my life has done a lot for my confidence."

Reddick began his racing career at the age of 4, competing in Outlaw Karts. A few years later, Tracy Fenton of Du Quoin met Tyler and his father, Clarence, at a competition in Fairbury, Nebraska. The two adults shared a love for racing and became fast friends.

"Clarence said that he wanted to get his son involved in sprint car and midget car racing in the Midwest and that's when I told him about Du Quoin," Fenton said. "When a home came up for sale here, I got Clarence in contact with the seller and he ended up buying the house,"

Fenton said that his daughter, Hope, became friends with Tyler's sister, Hayley, and all went to school together at Christian Fellowship School in Du Quoin for several years.

As Reddick got older, he was spending more and more time on the road with his father competing in various races. At that point, he dropped out of the Christian school in Du Quoin and enrolled in online homeschooling.

Reddick was the youngest driver to qualify for the pole position at Eldora Speedway World 100; the youngest driver to win at the East Bay Winter Nationals; the youngest winning driver in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series; and the youngest driver ever to qualify for a feature race in World of Outlaws sprint car racing.

In fact, he made his debut in the ARCA Racing Series in 2012 at the age of 16. Later that same year, he won his first career start in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East at Rockingham Speedway.

Reddick made his debut in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in April 2013, driving for Ken Schrader Racing at Rockingham Speedway. He was involved in an accident and finished 30th.

Reddick next signed with Brad Keselowski Racing to compete in the Camping World Truck Series.

Not long thereafter, having turned 18, Reddick packed his bags, hopped in his car, and moved from Du Quoin to Mooresville, North Carolina, where he said the majority of the racing teams were located (greater Charlotte area).

In 2016 at the age of 20, Reddick returned to Brad Keselowski Racing, starting the season with a crash at Daytona, where he finished 18th. He fell short of reaching the playoffs that year. He would, however, win at Las Vegas, for his first victory of the season.

Reddick next joined Chip Ganassi Racing as part of the Xfinity Series, and in September of 2017, he won his first Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway. A month later, he won the pole at Kansas Speedway. That led to him signing with JR Motorsports as a full-time racer for the 2018 Xfinity season.

Reddick went on to win the season-opening race at Daytona in a photo finish over Elliott Sadler, and qualified for the playoffs, where he reached the championship round. In the season finale at Homestead, he won the race and his first Xfinity Series championship.

Reddick next switched from JR Motorsports to Richard Childress Racing in 2019. In April of that year, he won his first race with RCR in the MoneyLion 300 at Talladega. He also won at Homestead to claim his second consecutive Xfinity Series championship.

Reddick remains with Childress or RCR today.

Fenton said Sunday's win by Reddick over Elliott has resonated well in Du Quoin.

"It was his first Cup win. It was pretty special. A lot of people from our area noticed."

Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi concurred.

"It's always good to see someone from Du Quoin do so well, especially on a national stage," he said. "I know Tyler has a big following here in this city. He is a very personable young man. His success is our success. We are so proud of him and we will continue to root for him in every race he competes."

Alongi said maybe there will be an opportunity for him to race at the Du Quoin State Fair someday.

"I would like to see him in a dirt car race sometime. You never know."

Reddick didn't commit to racing at his former hometown, but did say he has the fondest memories of Du Quoin.

"The football games, the fair, everything," he said. "To me, Du Quoin was a really big town. I got to know a lot of good people in the time that I lived there."

Reddick and his girlfriend, Alexa, have a 2-year-old son together, Beau, who Reddick said has changed his world for the better. Beau was fast asleep in his mother's arms as his father crossed the finish line in first place last weekend.

"I get it. He was tired," laughed Reddick.

Reddick said his passion for racing is so fierce that he simply can't imagine doing anything else in the foreseeable future.

"I've been racing for 22 years - since my Go-Kart days. I just love it, always have. Winning Sunday was great, but I must keep pressing along. There's still work to be done."

