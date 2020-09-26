Email chain brings Cardinal fans together

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Seventy-four years later, John Davis is living the 1946 St. Louis Cardinals' World Series title all over again.

Davis, a former educator who now lives just outside of Goreville, didn't want to let the Major League Baseball season go away after the coronavirus pandemic delayed the start in April. To try to reconnect with the Cardinals fans he couldn't see in person, and remember where his love of the game came from, he started an email chain that depicts how the 1946 season went.

Every day at 8 a.m. in April, he would send about seven friends the box score from the Cardinals' game that day in 1946, and a few tidbits about what happened around the league.

"In a time that's been really difficult for a lot of people, and you're socially distancing, and it's having such a disruptive place in our lives, this is something that brings joy every day when I get this," said Ron Barger, a former attorney from Murphysboro that now lives in Texas and was one of the original members of the chain. "And then the resulting emails and communication that occurs afterward. It brings us back to a love of baseball, a love of the Cardinals, and Cardinal Nation. It's being socially connected to the people you know and love, and enjoy."