Email chain brings Cardinal fans together

CARBONDALE — Seventy-four years later, John Davis is living the 1946 St. Louis Cardinals' World Series title all over again.
Davis, a former educator who now lives just outside of Goreville, didn't want to let the Major League Baseball season go away after the coronavirus pandemic delayed the start in April. To try to reconnect with the Cardinals fans he couldn't see in person, and remember where his love of the game came from, he started an email chain that depicts how the 1946 season went.
Every day at 8 a.m. in April, he would send about seven friends the box score from the Cardinals' game that day in 1946, and a few tidbits about what happened around the league.
"In a time that's been really difficult for a lot of people, and you're socially distancing, and it's having such a disruptive place in our lives, this is something that brings joy every day when I get this," said Ron Barger, a former attorney from Murphysboro that now lives in Texas and was one of the original members of the chain. "And then the resulting emails and communication that occurs afterward. It brings us back to a love of baseball, a love of the Cardinals, and Cardinal Nation. It's being socially connected to the people you know and love, and enjoy."
Back in 1946, St. Louis had the Cardinals and the Browns. Boston had the Braves and the Red Sox, who had just captured their first American League championship in 28 years. The Senators played in Washington. There was no designated hitter in the National League.
Cardinals pitcher Howie Pollet, who went 21-10 with a 2.10 ERA, never left the game in 22 of his 32 starts.
Reliving something positive — the Cardinals upset the Brooklyn Dodgers in the National League Championship Series and topped the Red Sox and Ted Williams in seven games to win the World Series — was only part of the draw for Davis. He was just an infant when his father went off to fight for America in World War II, and wanted to get to know him when he returned. One of Davis' earliest memories as a 3-year-old was listening to the Cardinals on the radio, and chasing after his dad's old Army socks in the living room.
"Dad rolled up an old pair of his Army socks, and if the ball was hit to the right side, he'd roll it over there, and I would run and fetch it and throw it back like I was involved in the game," Davis said. "I remember the process. I don't remember the Cardinals winning the World Series, but I remember falling in love with my dad, and my dad healing that summer."
Barger shared the chain with a few friends as a way of keeping baseball alive when the game was in doubt of returning this year. Some of them shared it with some of their friends, and today it has about 36 recipients. Former SIU President Glenn Poshard is one of them. Mark Scally, the longtime chief financial officer for the Saluki athletic department, is a big Detroit Tigers fan, but is on it. Cubs fan Mike Trude is on it.
Davis includes hyperlinks to the other games from each day, so people like Trude and Scally can follow their favorite teams as easily as the Cardinal fans get to follow theirs. When he started, Davis was going to stop once the season came back, but the chain has kept going since the Cardinals kicked off the 2020 season July 24 against Pittsburgh.
The St. Louis Cardinals got wind of the chain, and featured Davis in one of their self-produced TV shows. They have offered Davis the chance to throw out the first pitch at a game next season, when fans are expected to be able to return to Busch Stadium.
"For us, this has been a journey that we've all been on for months now, and it's only getting richer as more people put their name, and themselves, into this email chain," Barger said.
Davis just wanted to give people something to hang on to in April when he started the email chain. Now he's preparing for a moment he's dreamed about for years, the chance to throw out the first pitch at a packed Busch Stadium.
"I think I'm going to throw a low slider outside," he said. "I've been working out a little bit."
