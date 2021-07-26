Family, fatherhood big part of US volleyball team

Christenson became a first-time father in 2018 when his son Ezekiel was born and then Quinn joined the family in June. He got to spend about three weeks at home between the two tournaments with some bonding time he cherishes now that he's apart again.

Outside hitter Taylor Sander and setter Kawika Shoji also became fathers for the first time in 2018 and Shoji had a second daughter last year.

"I think it's another of level of relationship that we can have with each other," Anderson said. "Part of what we do so well as a team is, we bond off the court. That allows us to know everyone's journey and know their lives and to be able to sympathize and empathize with them in certain situations. All sorts of things happen. Micah Christenson went home from Italy so he could be there for his wife and welcoming their second baby boy and then came back. None of us batted an eye because family always comes first."

Shoji says becoming a dad since the previous Olympics gives him a "special bond" with the other fathers on the team as they commiserate over missing their families while they are away competing and trade stories about what it's like raising young kids.