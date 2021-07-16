'Fast Boys from Illinois' ready to take the home field advantage at Du Quoin Mile

Many historic icons of flat track throughout the country — including Scott Parker, Bubba Shobert, Ricky Graham and Jay Springsteen — have claimed victories on the Du Quoin “Magic Mile.”
But this week, the next generation of racers will compete in the Progressive Insurance AFT Singles, 450cc, AFT Production Twins, and Mission Foods AFT Super Twins 750cc, events this Saturday.
Illinois racers affectionately nicknamed the F.B.I. (Fast Boys from Illinois) join a long tradition of champions who've competed at the Mile.
Jeffrey Carver
Racing fans are eager to see Southern Illinois native, Jeffrey Carver, of Alton, make a much-anticipated return to the historic Du Quoin Fairgrounds Mile. Only recently coming out of the quiet year in 2020, Carver will return to racing on the Coolbeth-Nila Indian FTR 750.
Carver first raced on The Magic Mile in 2005 and won the Amateur National Horizon Award. Having turned pro in 2008, Carver is a “privateer” professional rider who founded “Happy Trails Racing,” as a community-based organization with a focus on raising awareness, training discipline and mentoring clients.
According to Carver, “The AMA Amateur Nationals will bring the fastest youth riders from around the world to Du Quoin, Every one of the top elite have raced here.” With its 60 to 80 foot width, the Du Quoin Mile is like a momentum track, where riders have so many variables in play.
“I’m just really excited to be racing at home base, so close to friends and family, in my home state, back at the track I grew up on.” Carver is anticipating a return to Illinois’ other historic track the Springfield Mile on Labor day, which he won in 2018.
Cole Zabala
Cole Zabala, of Collinsville, is excited to take the challenge, becoming the face of Honda Racing for 2021.
Signing with the Honda factory team in January of this year, Zabala has joined forces with three riders, three mechanics and four shared support technicians. “Our team is built with a good group of guys who have drive and put a lot of effort into succeeding. They give everything they have at every race,” he said.
Though he’s a first-generation racer, early years spent on grandparents’ Illinois farm, riding ATVs and dirt bikes were Zabala’s introduction to the sport. His first racing started with Steve Nace event as an amateur, and Zabala has found Du Quoin’s wide oval shape offers really good dirt where fans can see a lot of drafting and passing on the straightaways.
“There’s gonna be cool lines and good passes. 2015 was a great photo finish. Something like a 0.001 second finish. I love Du Quoin,” Zabala said.
Dallas Daniels
The Rich History of Du Quoin has left an impression on defending AFT National Singles champ, Dallas Daniels. The Mattoon phenom, who just turned 18, is a third generation racer, having competed in his first race at age 4.
“As a member of the Estensen Racing team, my dad works for the team so I ride to the races with Dad in the team truck, a Freighliner Class C Motorhome.”
“My grandad and dad got hook up with the Hart family, who were involved with the Hayden racers. But I’d also thank Mattoon Power Sports, and so many other family and friends who have been taking care of me for years,” Daniels said. While he appreciates the important role of Du Quoin track in the legacy of the sport, Daniels will also be keeping a close eye on competitors Max Whale of Australia and Michigan’s Henry Wiles.
Aiden Roosevans
At 17, Aiden Roosevans, of O’Fallon, is one of the youngest racers in AFT, just turning pro in March of 2020.
“For me, racing at Du Quoin makes me think of home. The last time I was on the short track was 2019." As a second generation racer, Aiden’s dad, a regional AMA racer has been support and a motivating force for him. Winning two AMA Winter National titles, achieving 2nd place in AMA Grand Nationals and 1st place at the Steve Nace All-Star race has given Aidan the inspiration to showcase his talent on the professional platform in 2020. Roosevans sponsors are Honda USA, and locals Cycle House Performance St Louis, Mo, ATV’s & More of Salem, and FRA Trust of O’Fallon.
Rob Pearson
Dad of two, Rob Pearson, of Washington is raising a little dirt bike rider of his own. The veteran pro, who was born in Denver, Colorado and migrated to Illinois, is looking forward to the Du Quoin Mile, which he has only raced twice before. Reviewing race footage, he thinks it has a “racey surface and corners that will let you go in low and get high, with tackey soil.”
At 35, Pearson says he has a lot going on at home and may be nearing a destination in his career, but physically feels as good as he did in his twenties. Energetically Pearson said, “I hope to beat everyone there!”
Catherine O’Connor, a professional historian and independent journalist, can be reached on Twitter at @wordsbyCOConnor.