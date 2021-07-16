'Fast Boys from Illinois' ready to take the home field advantage at Du Quoin Mile

According to Carver, “The AMA Amateur Nationals will bring the fastest youth riders from around the world to Du Quoin, Every one of the top elite have raced here.” With its 60 to 80 foot width, the Du Quoin Mile is like a momentum track, where riders have so many variables in play.

“I’m just really excited to be racing at home base, so close to friends and family, in my home state, back at the track I grew up on.” Carver is anticipating a return to Illinois’ other historic track the Springfield Mile on Labor day, which he won in 2018.

Cole Zabala

Cole Zabala, of Collinsville, is excited to take the challenge, becoming the face of Honda Racing for 2021.

Signing with the Honda factory team in January of this year, Zabala has joined forces with three riders, three mechanics and four shared support technicians. “Our team is built with a good group of guys who have drive and put a lot of effort into succeeding. They give everything they have at every race,” he said.