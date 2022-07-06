Firnbach named SIU softball assistant

SIU softball coach Jen Sewell announced Wednesday that Mary Jo Firnbach has been hired as the program's associate head coach.

Firnbach, a 1991 alum who hit .309 in 184 career games for the Salukis from 1987-91, has spent the last eight years as the associate head coach at North Carolina. She was also the associate head coach at Texas A&M from 2007-14, helping the Aggies reach the national championship game in 2008.

Prior to that, Firnbach posted a 174-169-1 record in seven years as the Syracuse head coach, starting the Orange's program in 2000. Syracuse won what was then a program-record 36 games in her last year, 2006.

Firnbach also served as an assistant coach at Michigan and Illinois State, as well as SIU as a volunteer assistant from 1991-93.

"MJ is a winner and winners win," Sewell said in a school-issued press release. "There isn't anything MJ hasn't touched. She has played and coached at every level. The message is clear now to recruits — come here. Do the work and take an already successful mid-major to the next level."