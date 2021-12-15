Five local sports contests that stood out from the rest in 2021

When you cover 100-plus games a year for the last 40 years, how do you choose which five or 10 stand out above the rest in a particular year?

Well, since someone asked, here’s how. You rack your brain, you figure out a formula of sorts that takes into account the game’s importance vs. historical impact and then factor in the emotions at that particular time.

Then it just comes down to one’s perspective and feelings, which is where we’re going with my personal top five games I witnessed in 2021. We’ll go from 5 to 1, beginning with a goodbye:

5: Sept. 12: Miners 7, Gateway 3

This game wasn’t particularly notable for what happened in it, but what happened less than a month after it.

Turned out that Mitchell Walters’ third strike at 8:12 p.m. that Sunday was not just the last pitch of a season, but the last pitch of a franchise. The Miners folded in early October, stunning a devoted but dwindling fan base.

Southern Illinois enjoyed quite a 14-year run in the Frontier League. There were 13 winning seasons and a league title in 2012 under Mike Pinto, the only manager the franchise employed. Multiple players parlayed a Miners’ contract into deals with Organized Baseball. A handful even cashed Major League paychecks.

Rent One Park will remain in use for a variety of youth sports and tournaments. But there will be no more thirsty Thursdays, firework Fridays or Godfather themes any time soon.

4: Aug. 27: Murphysboro 46, Carbondale 43, 3 OTs

There might have been better-played games between these Jackson County rivals over the years, but it’s doubtful there’s ever been a more exciting game between these teams than there was in Week 1 of the high school football season.

The Red Devils jumped out to leads of 14-0 and 21-7, only to have the Terriers rally behind Gabe Hillard. He scored two late touchdowns in the third quarter to tie the score at 28. The game surprisingly stayed tied through the end of regulation.

Both teams could have won with successful PATs in the first two overtimes, but that didn’t happen. Which was just as well. That allowed Murphysboro to win the game with a play call for the ages – a halfback pass from Ethan Finke on 4th-and-goal to a wide-open Grayson Guthman in the end zone that ended a 3-hour, 36-minute classic.

“We put all our eggs in that one basket,” said Red Devils coach Gary Carter.

3: Nov. 3: Carterville 2, Nashville 1

In the finals of the Class 2A Johnson City volleyball sectional final, the Hornettes appeared on the way to a routine 2-0 win and a home match in their super-sectional against Mater Dei.

Nashville took the first set and led 16-6 in the second set. Lions coach Nathan Emrick was out of timeouts. He even considered clearing the bench – waving the figurative white flag – before changing his mind.

“I wanted to give them one more chance to grind it out and get back into it,” he said.

Good thing Emrick let his team play it out. All that happened from there was that they rattled off 11 of the next 12 points to tie the second set before winning it, forcing a third game no one thought would take place about 10 minutes prior to it.

And of course Carterville completed the comeback, erasing a 20-18 deficit in the third set to win the program’s first sectional title. That the Lions were waxed by Mater Dei two nights later was almost irrelevant. That they got there, in the manner they arrived, was what mattered.

2: May 15: SIU 2, Northern Iowa 0

This was the SIU softball team’s last shot at earning an NCAA Tournament bid. It was either beat the Panthers for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament crown or watch 64 other teams celebrate the next night by earning berths.

So Salukis coach Kerri Blaylock went with her best on no day’s rest. But Sarah Harness showed how overrated rest can be when adrenaline and precision overrule fatigue and odds. Harness took a no-hitter into the bottom of the sixth and fetched 14 outs via grounders.

By the time UNI managed a hit, SIU had the only runs it needed. Elisabeth Huckleberry launched a first-pitch homer to start the fifth, firing her fist in the air as she rounded the bases. Jenny Jansen homered for the third time in three games an inning later.

One last groundball out at 2:52 p.m. wrapped up MVP honors for Harness, who allowed one earned run in 21 innings against three of the Valley’s best-hitting teams, and sent the Salukis into a glove-throwing dogpile near the circle.

“She was amazing,” Jansen said of Harness.

1. Feb. 27: SIU 38, North Dakota State 14

Except for Saluki players, coaches and perhaps the most die-hard fans, no one expected a win on Feb. 27 at Saluki Stadium.

After all, the Bison rolled into Carbondale with a 39-game winning streak. And SIU was drilled in its opener of the spring football season most FCS teams played, losing 44-21 at North Dakota. There was little reason to believe they would bounce back.

But coach Nick Hill found the right words to inspire his team prior to kickoff.

“Leave a legacy,” he said.

Did they? Well, they scored first, second and third. It was 17-0 before NDSU pulled off a Hail Mary touchdown to end the first half. There was a time in the third quarter when the gathering of just over 2,000 – no more were allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions – felt uneasy as the Bison started driving for a score that could make it 17-14.

Then Clayton Bush’s strip-sack was recovered by Jordan Berner. Five plays later, Nic Baker threw a touchdown pass. Javon Williams landed the kill shot with a touchdown run. Romeir Elliott’s scoring jaunt turned the last three minutes into a celebration for the Salukis and their fans.

The final score was 38-14, an outcome that got SIU national attention and ultimately made the difference in the first of its two FCS playoff berths this calendar year. It was an outcome no one in the Saluki program will forget any time soon.

“I want those moments,” Baker said.

