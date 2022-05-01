Saluki trio sign NFL free agent deals

While no SIU football players were taken in the NFL Draft that started Thursday night and ended late Saturday afternoon, three were quickly snapped up as undrafted free agents.

Wide receiver Landon Lenoir signed with the Chicago Bears on Saturday night, followed shortly thereafter by safety Qua Brown inking with the Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday, linebacker Bryce Notree landed with the New Orleans Saints.

Lenoir led the Salukis with 61 receptions last year, good for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had three 100-yard games, including 147 in an overtime win at South Dakota State, and finished his career with 204 catches for 2,615 yards and 19 scores. He wound up his time at SIU ranked third in receptions, second in yards and fifth in touchdown catches.

Brown notched 283 career tackles for the Salukis, including 88 as a senior, good for second on the team. He also bagged three interceptions, two in their FCS first round playoff win at South Dakota. A first team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference pick, Brown’s six forced fumbles are second in program history.

Notree finished his last year at SIU with a team-high 91 tackles, 7 ½ for loss, and added four sacks. Notree also had seven quarterback hurries and a pair of interceptions. He ended his Saluki career with 246 tackles and was named second-team All-MVFC.

While no SIU players heard their name called during the draft, plenty of others from the Valley did. In fact, Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning was the 19th overall pick in the draft, going to the New Orleans Saints.

South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong was a fourth-round selection of the New England Patriots, while a pair of players from defending FCS champ North Dakota State were picked. Wide receiver Christian Watson was the second pick of the second round by the receiver-needy Green Bay Packers and offensive lineman Cordell Volson went to the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round.

Youngstown State tight end Andrew Ogletree was the first offensive player drafted out of the Penguins’ program in 33 years when the Indianapolis Colts tabbed him in the sixth round. Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson went to the Colts in the fifth round.

North Dakota offensive lineman Matt Waletzko was selected in the fifth round by the Dallas Cowboys, making him the program’s first player to be drafted since Kenny Golladay was picked by the Detroit Lions in 2017.

