Saluki Football

SIU cashes big check, earns big win

EVANSTON – A week ago, Nic Baker fired a prayer towards the end zone on the last play of a soul-breaking loss to Southeast Missouri State.

On Saturday, Baker did something else associated with a prayer.

Only in football terms, taking a knee is a far cry from a prayer.

“It’s my favorite play in football,” he said.

It was a play that secured SIU’s biggest football win since ending North Dakota State’s 39-game winning streak in February 2021. The Salukis got off the 2022 schneid at Ryan Field with a 31-24 defeat of FBS foe Northwestern.

When Javon Williams powered through multiple tacklers for a 9-yard run on 3rd-and-3 with 56 seconds left, SIU (1-2) got the first down it needed to ice the game. The Wildcats (1-2) had just two timeouts left, not enough to keep the Salukis from running out the clock.

Baker took knees and soon, SIU players and fans exulted. Romeir Elliott stood at midfield, arms stretched wide in celebration. Players stormed the field and raced to a Saluki student section that unleashed multiple SIU chants that echoed through a half-filled stadium during the second half.

“They were similar, emotional wins,” Baker said of beating Northwestern and NDSU. “We were coming off bad losses before each game and we had our backs against a wall. We needed both wins and we came through.”

Baker was a big part of this one. He completed his first 11 passes and finished 23 of 34 for 241 yards and three touchdowns. The last one, a 9-yard flip to Jacob Garrett with 12:28 left in the game, snapped a 17-17 tie and put the Salukis ahead for good.

SIU’s defense, much-maligned after allowing 98 points in losses to Incarnate Word and SEMO, played with purpose against a bigger opponent. They tackled well, didn’t allow a spate of big plays and came up with four turnovers after not creating one in the first two games.

The final turnover was a strip-sack by safety PJ Jules, who was brilliant with 11 tackles, that Nick Okeke recovered at the Wildcats’ 10 with 5:54 left. Two plays later, Baker snuck into the end zone from the one for a 31-17 advantage.

Northwestern drew within a score on Ryan Hilinski’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Malik Washington at the 1:19 mark, but Bryce Miller recovered an onside kick. Three plays later, Williams went into closer mode and the regal canines basked in the glow of a doubleheader sweep of sorts – a $550,000 paycheck from their Big 10 opponent and the win.

“It’s hard to put in words,” said SIU coach Nick Hill. “I’m proud to be a Saluki, proud to be the head coach of this team. It’s in times of adversity when people have to lead and it’s not just me – it’s guys like our leadership council.

“They found a way to pull together and not fray. There were some tough moments these first couple of games, but what I’ve learned is every team is different. You just have to go back to the basics and do what it takes. We responded, we battled. It was fun to watch.”

It was the Salukis' first win over a Big 10 team since 2006, when Hill quarterbacked them past Indiana in Bloomington. And it was their first victory over an FBS team since Hill led them to a rout of Massachusetts in 2019 up in Amherst.

The Salukis trailed 7-0 and 14-7, but responded each time with tying touchdowns. And even when potentially game-turning moments went against them, they kept grinding away. They played their cleanest game with just four penalties and one turnover.

It was as much about what they didn’t do as what they did do to produce the upset.

“Getting the train rolling was huge, especially against a team like Northwestern,” Baker said. “Our defense played with a big enthusiasm; they made them earn everything they got. We just found a way.”

DAWG BITES

Baker’s first two TD passes came in the second quarter. He found Tyce Daniel for 57 yards on a seam pattern to start the period and then hit Garrett on an 18-yarder over the middle after Combs intercepted a pass. … Safety Clayton Bush avoided a targeting ejection for the second straight game when the Big Ten officials overturned a call on the field, saying Bush lowered his shoulder blade and not the helmet on a hit in the second quarter just before Combs’ interception. … SIU starts Missouri Valley Football Conference play at 2 p.m. Saturday in Saluki Stadium against North Dakota.

Box Score

SIU 31, Northwestern 24

SIU;0;14;3;14;--;31

Northwestern;7;7;0;10;--;24

Team Statistics

First Downs: SIU 20, NW 24

Total Yards: SIU 357, NW 380

Rushes-Yards: SIU 35-96, NW 44-167

Passing Yards: SIU 261, NW 213

Comp-Att-Int: SIU 25-37-0, NW 27-43-2

Penalties-Yards: SIU 4-42, NW 6-45

Fumbles-Lost: SIU 0-0, NW 4-2

Individual Statistics

Rushing: SIU – Williams 11-47, Baker 9-24, A. Cox 3-15, D. Cox 1-7, Elliott 6-5, Strong 2-(-3), Team 3-(-6). NW – Hull 25-124, Porter 11-40, Tyus 1-5, Hilinski 6-4, Team 1-(-6).

Passing: SIU – Baker 23-34-1-241, Williams 1-2-0-12, Zebrowski 1-1-0-8. NW – Hilinski 27-43-2-213.

Receiving: SIU – Williams 4-48, Garrett 4-47, D. Cox 4-38, Elliott 4-18, Gibson 3-15, Daniel 2-65, Strong 2-16, A. Cox 1-8, Miller 1-6. NW – Hull 8-33, Washington 4-76, Lang 3-25, Navarro 3-16, Gordon 2-18, Kirtz 2-15, Clair 2-13, Hooper Price 1-8, Gill 1-6, Porter 1-3.

How They Scored

First Quarter

Northwestern 7, SIU 0

How they scored: Quarterback Ryan Hilinski snuck over on 4th-and-goal from the 1 for the game’s first score. Northwestern relied primarily on the run behind a big, physical offensive. Hilinski kept for 22 yards on the drive’s biggest play. Adam Stage booted the PAT.

Time of score: 2:14

Drive details: 14 plays, 88 yards, 5:40

Second Quarter

SIU 7, Northwestern 7

How they scored: Nic Baker hit a wide-open Tyce Daniel over the middle for a 57-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the quarter. At that point, Baker was 9 of 9 for 116 yards. Herrin’s Jake Baumgarte added the PAT.

Time of score: 14:52

Drive details: 5 plays, 84 yards, 2:16

Northwestern 14, SIU 7

How they scored: Evan Hull plunged off left guard for a 1-yard touchdown to regain a lead for the Wildcats. The big play was a 15-yard pass from Hilinski to tight end Marshall Lang on 4th-and-6 at the Salukis’ 27. Stage hit the PAT.

Time of score: 10:56

Drive details: 10 plays, 75 yards, 3:56

SIU 14, Northwestern 14

How they scored: Baker hit a wide-open Jacob Garrett over the middle for a 18-yard touchdown pass on the first play after Branson Combs intercepted a pass, the first turnover forced by the Saluki defense this year. Baumgarte nailed the PAT.

Time of score: 2:04

Drive details: 1 play, 18 yards, :05

Third Quarter

SIU 17, Northwestern 14

How they scored: After misses of 42 and 32 yards in the second quarter, Baumgarte hit from 45 to give the Salukis their first lead of the day. Key play was Javon Williams bulling 3 yards for a first down to the Wildcats’ 37.

Time of score: 8:05

Drive details: 11 plays, 47 yards, 5:20

Fourth Quarter

SIU 17, Northwestern 17

How they scored: Stage connected on a 26-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter. A 32-yard pass over the middle from Hilinski to Malik Washington got the Wildcats to the 13, but the Salukis dug in at that point to limit the damage.

Time of score: 14:56

Drive details: 9 plays, 55 yards, 4:08

SIU 24, Northwestern 17

How they scored: Baker and Garrett hooked up for a 9-yard touchdown pass, their second scoring connection of the day. It was Baker’s 20-yard run on an RPO to the Northwestern 31 on 4th-and-2 that keyed the drive. Baumgarte made the PAT.

Time of score: 12:28

Drive details: 9 plays, 74 yards, 2:20

SIU 31, Northwestern 17

How they scored: Baker snuck over from the 1, two plays after Nick Okeke recovered a Hilinski fumble after PJ Jules’ strip-sack at the 10. Javon Williams’ 9-yard run set up the score. Baumgarte connected on the PAT.

Time of score: 5:09

Drive details: 2 plays, 10 yards, :45

SIU 31, Northwestern 24

How they scored: Hilinski hit Washington with a 3-yard touchdown pass on 4th-and-goal to keep the Wildcats alive. A personal foul on the Salukis allowed Northwestern to convert a 3rd-and-20 and earn a first down. Stage made the PAT.

Time of score: 1:19

Drive details: 16 plays, 75 yards, 3:50

Grading the Salukis

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B

Nic Baker was on point from the start, hitting his first 11 passes and spraying his completions to nine different receivers. SIU remained committed to the run, even though it wasn’t always successful, and had success with it on with its final touchdown drive and Javon Williams’ game-clinching first down run. Give high marks to a rebuilt line that was short-handed due to injuries, but gave Baker excellent protection most of the game.

Defense: B+

Once Branson Combs intercepted a pass for the unit’s first turnover in nearly 10 quarters, the big plays came one after the other. They collected four turnovers on the day, and could have had a fifth on Combs’ pick-six were it not for a holding call that erased it. SIU tackled well all day, not allowing the big plays that plagued it the first two weeks, and the pass rush came up with three key fourth quarter sacks.

Special Teams: C

Two missed field goals in the second quarter, including a block that was nearly returned for a touchdown to end the first half, and a couple of short punts send this grade down a letter. But coverage was all right and Jake Baumgarte did make a 45-yard field goal in the third quarter that gave SIU its first lead.

Overall: A+

It was the things the Salukis didn’t do that won them this game. They didn’t allow big plays and didn’t hurt themselves with needless penalties. They played the brand of clean football that a team must to win a game against an FBS team. Now comes the big test next week when North Dakota comes to town for the MVFC opener: Can the regal canines deal with people patting them on the back as well as they did this week when backed into a corner?

