SIU ends North Dakota's 39-game winning streak

Baker entered the North Dakota game late in the second quarter after Kare’ Lyles sustained broken ribs while being sacked. While Baker led a touchdown drive on his first possession at UND, he couldn’t maintain that level of play in the second half as the Salukis went from trailing 16-14 to 44-14.

This version of Baker was composed and on point in every aspect. He used cadence to draw NDSU offsides three times in the first half. He made good reads and accurate throws when the Bison brought blitzes, and took only one sack.

“I already knew Nic was a great quarterback, so this didn’t surprise me,” running back Romeir Elliott said about his performance. “He showed great signs last week, but he just turned it over a couple of times. But the beauty of football is you always get another chance, and he got the job done.”

Throwing to Cox is a sure way to get the job done. The Wyoming transfer might be, with apologies to bulldozer running Javon Williams, SIU’s biggest threat. Cox displayed quickness, good technique and more toughness than overdone chicken-fried steak in toasting multiple cornerbacks.

The only way NDSU could keep Cox from beating it was to knock him out of the game. That happened late in the fourth quarter, after the game was decided.