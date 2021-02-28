SIU ends North Dakota's 39-game winning streak

CARBONDALE – If you’re going to recruit from winning high school football programs in Illinois, Rochester is probably as good a place as any to start.
It’s certainly the place one looks if you start analyzing how SIU earned national attention Saturday by pan-searing No. 1 North Dakota State 38-14, ending the Bison’s 39-game winning streak and injecting life into a season that appeared to hit the pause button with a dreary, turnover-filled loss at North Dakota the week before.
First-time starting quarterback Nic Baker and his favorite target Saturday, Avante Cox, are both Rocket alums. They certainly blasted off against NDSU. Baker hit 17 of 23 passes for 254 yards and a fourth quarter touchdown, committing no turnovers a week after making two in a 44-21 loss at North Dakota.
The Bison couldn’t find a scheme or a cornerback to cover Cox. He came up with seven catches for 138 yards, setting up a late second quarter score with a 65-yard catch and also making a 26-yard grab on the first play of the fourth quarter that led to Baker’s 7-yard scoring strike to Landon Lenoir.
“I just think I learned from last week,” Baker said when asked to describe the difference in the two performances. “Last week was my first action in a long time, which is no excuse for how I performed, but it’s just a different mindset when you prepare all week as the starter.”
Baker entered the North Dakota game late in the second quarter after Kare’ Lyles sustained broken ribs while being sacked. While Baker led a touchdown drive on his first possession at UND, he couldn’t maintain that level of play in the second half as the Salukis went from trailing 16-14 to 44-14.
This version of Baker was composed and on point in every aspect. He used cadence to draw NDSU offsides three times in the first half. He made good reads and accurate throws when the Bison brought blitzes, and took only one sack.
“I already knew Nic was a great quarterback, so this didn’t surprise me,” running back Romeir Elliott said about his performance. “He showed great signs last week, but he just turned it over a couple of times. But the beauty of football is you always get another chance, and he got the job done.”
Throwing to Cox is a sure way to get the job done. The Wyoming transfer might be, with apologies to bulldozer running Javon Williams, SIU’s biggest threat. Cox displayed quickness, good technique and more toughness than overdone chicken-fried steak in toasting multiple cornerbacks.
The only way NDSU could keep Cox from beating it was to knock him out of the game. That happened late in the fourth quarter, after the game was decided.
“And he still would have found a way to get back into the game if we hadn’t taken away his helmet at the end,” marveled Salukis coach Nick Hill. “He’s one of the best playmakers I’ve had the pleasure to coach. He might be the best skill player in the country, and he has a lot of football left in him.”
Cox and his SIU teammates now face a different sort of challenge this week at Youngstown State, which is 0-2 and has scored just one touchdown. After being heavy underdogs against the Bison, the Salukis will now be solid favorites to beat the Penguins.
It’s little wonder that after allowing his team to celebrate on the field and in the locker room, Hill was working to close the page on the program’s biggest win in years.
“Look, this is a week two win and we’re 1-1 in the Missouri Valley,” Hill said. “If we go to Youngstown and get beat and we’re 1-2, it’s not a program-defining win. We have to go back to work.”