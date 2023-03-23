There are those who believe that the SIU football program is much more dangerous when perceived as the hunter than the hunted.

Going into its first day of spring practice on Thursday, that certainly seems to be the case for 2023. After a disappointing 5-6 season in which the Salukis went from a top 10 team in August to missing the playoffs entirely after a four-game losing streak to end the year, they certainly have something to prove.

Can SIU close out the close games that more often than not went against it last year? Can the Salukis’ new defensive coordinator maintain their ability to stop the run while coming up with a pass rush to match the one they had most of 2022? And can they develop the depth necessary in both lines to succeed in the Missouri Valley Football Conference?

Their 15 spring practices, which end with the spring game on April 15, might lay the groundwork for a bounceback season under 8th-year coach Nick Hill or set the table for another rough season in the power-packed MVFC.

We look at three things to watch over the next three-plus weeks:

1. Winning the margins

To win close games in any sport, you have to be good fundamentally and make your own breaks. You also need some bounces to go your way.

Aside from a 31-24 decision at Northwestern Sept. 17 and a 19-14 victory two weeks later at Illinois State, SIU found different ways to lose when the games were tight. There was a 34-31 defeat on Sept. 10 against Southeast Missouri State when two pass interference calls on 4th down extended the RedHawks’ final drive long enough for them to score the winning touchdown with 11 seconds left.

There was a 37-36 setback to Northern Iowa on Oct. 29 when Jay Jones caught Nic Baker’s Hail Mary pass on an untimed down after time expired, but was ruled down just shy of the goal line. SIU lost fourth quarter lead in those games, as well as defeats to South Dakota, North Dakota State and Youngstown State.

You can bet Hill and his coaching staff will reinforce the need to perform basic fundamental tasks this spring. They’ll stress doing basic things well while avoiding the penalties that too often damaged this team in one-possession games.

"This is the time where we can reinforce the standards and the habits we want every day," Hill said.

2. Can D.J. spin the hits?

New defensive coordinator D.J. Vokolek faces a tall task in taking over for Jason Petrino, who left SIU for a similar job at North Dakota State (Petrino’s new defense butts heads with the Salukis’ offense on Nov. 11 in Fargo, in case you’re wondering about such things).

Vokolek has to install his scheme and figure out who’s best suited to do what. It won’t help that he has to replace the team’s best pass rusher, Richie Hagarty, who hit the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left, as well as a leader along the line in Keenan Agnew.

The good news is SIU returns most of its back seven, including middle linebacker Branson Combs, safety PJ Jules and cornerback David Miller. It also welcomes back linemen Kam Bowdry, Dewey Greene and Caden Reeves, and also adds Eastern Illinois transfer Tim Varga at end.

The 15 practices will be about installing the scheme, seeing who has improved from last year and getting an idea what weaknesses to fix going into the fall.

"We have 40 practices before our opening game," Hill said. "The 15 we have this spring, I hope we can find out a lot about this team, who's ready to take their seat at the table."

3. Line dancing

One of the things that Hill has stressed in recent years is the need to develop depth up front. While the Salukis have become a passing offense and will likely remain so with Baker back for a third year under center, you still have to run the ball to keep opponents honest.

Hill said the 127 yards per game the team averaged on the ground last year isn't enough. They managed just eight runs of more than 20 yards.

"We had just eight explosive plays all year on the ground," he said. "We have to be a better running team. It takes all 11 of us to get the job done."

Hence the need to find more guys capable of playing meaningful snaps in the O and D-lines. SIU returns five players who drew starts last year in the O-line but it is expecting Colorado transfer Noah Fenske to have an impact there. It also has three other transfers aiming to earn playing time in the O-line.

On defense, adding Texas A&M transfer RJ Orebo could beef up the line. Given that the Salukis’ league schedule includes defending national champion South Dakota State and always-powerful NDSU, they’ll need the deepest line they can field against those physical opponents.