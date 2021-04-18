SPORTS: Salukis make playoffs, head to Weber State

On Nov. 24, 2019, the SIU football team received a gut punch it wasn’t expecting. It was left out of the FCS playoffs despite a 7-5 record that included a blowout win over FBS opponent Massachusetts and a 5-1 record over the season’s second half.
“It was one of the worst feelings I’ve ever felt,” said left guard ZeVeyon Furcron.
Sunday morning’s feeling was much better.
The selection committee that snubbed the Salukis nearly 17 months ago rewarded them this time, presenting them with one of the last two at-large berths to the 16-team tournament and sending them to Weber State Saturday for a first round matchup at 3 p.m.
SIU (5-3) was one of five Missouri Valley Football Conference teams to advance to the playoffs, helped by playing seven teams that reached the Top 25 at one time or another. Four of its wins occurred against ranked teams, including Saturday’s 55-48 victory over then-No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana that likely made the difference between reaching the postseason and being left out.
“I can speak for everybody when I say that I’m thankful that we got to play this game,” linebacker Bryce Notree said. “It put us in the playoffs.”
The Salukis were 4-1 after a 17-16 win over then-No. 4 Northern Iowa on March 13. But consecutive losses to South Dakota State and at Missouri State left them in a precarious spot. Then Illinois State and Western Illinois – teams SIU would have been favored to beat – each opted out of the rest of their seasons.
It wasn’t until April 7 that the Salukis were able to line up a last game. The Lions were in a similar spot, needing one more win against a good opponent to cinch a playoff berth. SIU’s school-record 807 yards of offense enabled it to secure the victory.
Instead of internal recriminations about what might have been in a season that included an epochal 38-14 rout of then-No. 1 North Dakota State on Feb. 27, the Salukis’ were able to briefly celebrate at their Sunday team meeting.
“I’m really thankful for the committee recognizing all the hard work from the program and players,” said fifth-year coach Nick Hill. “And that’s where it really starts and ends.”
SIU didn’t have to wait long into Sunday morning’s selection show to find out its 12-year playoff drought was over. Moments after top-seeded South Dakota State drew Holy Cross, the Salukis saw the good news.
“I was in the training room getting treatment,” Notree said. “Me and (cornerback) James Ceasar were in there and he started screaming. It was very satisfying to see our name on the screen.”
Once Hill congratulated the players for reaching the postseason, he went on to the next order of business.
“We’re looking forward to putting together another good game plan,” he said.
The point of emphasis against Weber State (5-0), which captured its fourth straight Big Sky Conference title, might be to deny its offense balance. The Wildcats averaged more than 200 yards per game on the ground and in the air, putting up 26.8 points per game.
Weber State’s last four wins came by a combined 18 points, including a 20-15 decision April 10 over Idaho State. The Wildcats’ last scheduled game at Cal Poly Saturday was canceled when the Mustangs opted out of their spring season on March 29.
The winner of this weekend’s playoff opener will meet either South Dakota State or Holy Cross in the second round on either May 1 or 2. The Jackrabbits, who routed SIU 44-3 on March 20 in Carbondale, bagged the top seed.
One all-Valley matchup highlights the first round as Missouri State (5-4) visits North Dakota (4-1). North Dakota State (6-2) stays at home for its first round matchup with Eastern Washington (5-1).
It was North Dakota State where the Salukis finished a two-win 2018 with an embarrassing 65-17 defeat. A year later, it was the Bison that denied SIU a potential playoff berth with a 21-7 defeat.
Seventeen months later, thanks in part to a blowout over NDSU that resounded throughout college football, the Salukis got the playoff berth they felt they deserved in 2019.
“In 2018, the aura was different,” Notree said. “We went into games hoping to win. Now we go into games expecting to win.”