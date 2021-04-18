SPORTS: Salukis make playoffs, head to Weber State

On Nov. 24, 2019, the SIU football team received a gut punch it wasn’t expecting. It was left out of the FCS playoffs despite a 7-5 record that included a blowout win over FBS opponent Massachusetts and a 5-1 record over the season’s second half.

“It was one of the worst feelings I’ve ever felt,” said left guard ZeVeyon Furcron.

Sunday morning’s feeling was much better.

The selection committee that snubbed the Salukis nearly 17 months ago rewarded them this time, presenting them with one of the last two at-large berths to the 16-team tournament and sending them to Weber State Saturday for a first round matchup at 3 p.m.

SIU (5-3) was one of five Missouri Valley Football Conference teams to advance to the playoffs, helped by playing seven teams that reached the Top 25 at one time or another. Four of its wins occurred against ranked teams, including Saturday’s 55-48 victory over then-No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana that likely made the difference between reaching the postseason and being left out.

“I can speak for everybody when I say that I’m thankful that we got to play this game,” linebacker Bryce Notree said. “It put us in the playoffs.”