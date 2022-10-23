 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Football playoff pairings announced

CARTERVILLE – The undefeated Carterville Lions were awarded the top seed in a 16-team Class 4A field in pairings released Saturday evening by the Illinois High School Association.

The 9-0 Lions will play host to No. 16 seed, Geneseo (5-4).

Carterville head coach Brett Diel said he doesn't know much of anything about Genesio other than it is five hours or more away from Carterville in the Quad Cities area.

"We like the idea of playing someone different," Diel said. "As a matter of fact, if we are fortunate enough to advance a few rounds, all teams in our side of the bracket are teams we have not played before. It's exciting. We just have to make sure that we don't look past anyone. If you do that, you could easily make an early exit."

Diel said being the top seed simply means that the Lions may have more opportunities to host games in the postseason should they continue to advance.

The only other Class 4A match-up involving a team from the Southern Illinois area features Murphysboro (No. 6 seed) playing host to No. 11 seed, Columbia. The Red Devils are 7-2, while the Eagles are 6-3.

In Class 3A, Harrisburg (13th seed at 5-4), will travel to No. 4 seed, Tolono Unity (8-1) and the Benton Rangers (No. 2 seed at 7-2) play host to Stanford Olympia (No. 15 seed at 5-4).

In Class 2A, Johnston City is the No. 2 seed at 9-0. The Indians will play host to Black Diamond Conference rival, Flora (15th seed at 5-4).

Indians head coach Todd Thomas said the team is fortunate to be in the playoffs once again and be the second seed.

"There are a lot of local schools in our bracket - teams like Nashville, Vandalia and Belleville Althoff," Thomas said. "That could make for a lot of fan interest. What we're going to do is work like we always do in preparing for Flora. They just came off a big win over Carmi. They have two big, strong kids at running back and a tall, rangy, athletic kid at quarterback. We will have to be ready to play."

In the previous meeting between the two schools, JC rolled past the Wolves, 43-15, on Homecoming Night.

In other Class 2A matches, Fairfield (No. 12 at 6-3) travels to North Mac (No, 5 seed at 8-1). Carmi White County (No. 8 seed at 7-2) will host Athens (ninth seed at 7-2), and Chester (No. 16 seed at 5-4) will travel to Decatur St. Teresa (No. 1 seed at 9-0).

In Class 1A, Sesser-Valier - the No, 7 seed at 7-2, will host Central A&M, the 10 seed at 6-3 overall.

Not to be overlooked is the Class 5A bracket. Locally, Marion (the No. 10 seed at 6-3) will travel to Mascouta (No, 7 seed at 6-3). And Centralia (No. 12 seed at 5-4) will travel to Troy Triad (No. 5 seed at 7-2).

