High School Football | Week 2: The Southern Illinoisan's staff picks

Tua Tagovailoa connected with Tyreek Hill for 51 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and the Miami Dolphins set a franchise record for points in a preseason game, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 48-10. Tagovailoa played the entire first quarter, looking more comfortable in first-year coach Mike McDaniel’s system. He finished 6 of 7 for 121 yards and a touchdown in three series. Hill played the opening series, finishing with two catches for 64 yards in his only action this preseason. Miami acquired the speedy receiver in an offseason trade with Kansas City. The Eagles sat their starters, including quarterback Jalen Hurts and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.