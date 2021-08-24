Pinckneyville football opener canceled due to COVID-19 positive player; entire team quarantined

Pinckneyville won’t open its football season at home Friday night with Red Bud.

Panthers athletic director Bob Waggoner said Tuesday in a letter on Twitter that one player has tested positive for COVID-19 and others are symptomatic, forcing the game to be canceled. The entire team has been placed in quarantine due to direct exposure to the virus.

“They have done so well following protocols, but as we are finding out first-hand, playing football during this time continues to be a fragile situation,” Waggoner said in his letter. “As always, the health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our number one priority.”

Pinckneyville didn’t play football in the shortened spring season due to a lack of numbers. But new coach Logan Spain had attracted 55 players, more than three times as many as were out in March when the spring season was canceled.

It is not known if the Panthers will be able to play their next scheduled game on Sept. 3 when they are to travel to West Frankfort.

“Our hearts go out first and foremost to all of the Pinckneyville and Red Bud student-athletes who have endured so much since the pandemic began and worked so hard under difficult circumstances to prepare themselves to perform on the field,” Waggoner said.