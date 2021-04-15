Prep Football | Carterville-Herrin game lost to COVID-19

Herrin High School Athletic Director Andrew Anderson announced on Thursday that Friday’s home matchup against Carterville has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test.
“Due to a positive COVID-19 case we will not be able to play a football game on Friday,” Anderson told The Southern. “It’s nerve-wracking, every week in football we know there’s only one game and your heart sinks for the players.”
The two Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference schools understand that each week of football means that much more for the student-athletes during an already shortened six-game schedule. Between Anderson and Carterville Athletic Director and football coach Brett Diel, nothing gets easier during the pandemic school year.
“It’s a lot of sitting around hoping and praying that nobody gets put in this situation,” Anderson said of all school administrators dealing with the pandemic. “This is a situation nobody wants to be in and that goes for all parties.”
Anderson has yet to entertain the idea of finding a replacement school for the 3-1 Tigers to play on Friday night. Herrin beat its opponents by an average of 14 points through the first three weeks before surrendering a 14-point lead to Harrisburg last Friday and losing 35-22.
Herrin football coach Rod Sherrill was looking at Carterville as an opportunity for his team to get back on track.
“We were hoping to correct the things we didn’t do well last week, which was basically everything,” Sherrill said. “That’s because we didn’t do a good job coaching or playing.
“I don’t take anything away from Harrisburg because they kicked our backsides, but we’re a young team that kind of just rolled our helmets out there and learned opponents prepare for every game.”
Harrisburg High School fell into the same boat as Carterville and Herrin on Wednesday when the school announced its Saturday road game against Du Quoin was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case on Du Quoin’s team. However, Harrisburg moved quickly to reschedule a Friday night home game against Fairfield (4-0) in the Black Diamond Conference.
Diel is already working to find Carterville a new opponent for the weekend. It’s the same task he was forced to perform last week when the Lions rallied past McCluer (Mo.) on Saturday, 38-34, as a replacement game for Pinckneyville after the Panthers canceled their football season due to low roster numbers.
“Well...here we go again. Anyone want to play a football game tomorrow night with Carterville?” Diel wrote on Twitter Thursday.
Carterville was scheduled to travel to Sparta two weeks ago on April 3, but the game was forfeited by Sparta due to low roster numbers. The Lions might be sitting at 3-1, but in a season without a State Series, coaches are more concerned with seniors being able to take the field.
Nothing gets easier for Diel as Carterville is scheduled to travel to Du Quoin next Friday -- a game that remains questionable due to Du Quoin’s positive test.
