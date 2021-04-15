Prep Football | Carterville-Herrin game lost to COVID-19

“We were hoping to correct the things we didn’t do well last week, which was basically everything,” Sherrill said. “That’s because we didn’t do a good job coaching or playing.

“I don’t take anything away from Harrisburg because they kicked our backsides, but we’re a young team that kind of just rolled our helmets out there and learned opponents prepare for every game.”

Harrisburg High School fell into the same boat as Carterville and Herrin on Wednesday when the school announced its Saturday road game against Du Quoin was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case on Du Quoin’s team. However, Harrisburg moved quickly to reschedule a Friday night home game against Fairfield (4-0) in the Black Diamond Conference.

Diel is already working to find Carterville a new opponent for the weekend. It’s the same task he was forced to perform last week when the Lions rallied past McCluer (Mo.) on Saturday, 38-34, as a replacement game for Pinckneyville after the Panthers canceled their football season due to low roster numbers.

“Well...here we go again. Anyone want to play a football game tomorrow night with Carterville?” Diel wrote on Twitter Thursday.