Prep football | CZR takes control in 22-16 win over Eldorado

The Bearcats scored the first points on a 2-yard run by Caleb Davis to finish off a drive that included a key fourth-down sneak by quarterback Colin Sveda. Davis, who also took in the two-point conversion, finished the game with 30 carries for an even 100 yards.

Getting that first score was huge, but then C-Z-R's Louis Monari recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and on the first play Sveda hooked up with Elijah Reeves down the left sideline for a 26-yard touchdown. Davis took in another conversion for a 16-0 lead with 4:24 left in the second quarter.

"Coming to a place like this, you knew it was going to be a physical game," Hargrove said. "So really the game plan for me was to battle the storm. We saw the weather coming in so that kind of set the stage for what kind of day it was going to be."

Eldorado went on a quick two-minute march and a 31-yard pass from Aiden Whitlock to Nolan Henson set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Parker Price. Whitlock ran in the conversion to make it 16-8 with 2:38 remaining in the half.

A huge tackle by Burtis on the final play of the half kept the score the same as C-Z-R's Josh Bevis caught a pass over the middle and was knocked out of bounds at the 1-yard line with no time left on the clock.