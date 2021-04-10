Prep football | CZR takes control in 22-16 win over Eldorado

ELDORADO — In a game where points figured to be precious, the Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton football team scored touchdowns on consecutive plays to take control in the second quarter and then held off Eldorado, 22-16, in Black Diamond Conference action Saturday afternoon at Boz Adams Field.
C-Z-R won its third straight to improve to 3-1, while Eldorado dropped to 2-2.
It's been a hot minute since the Bearcats have had a record like this, but not unexpected with head coach Anthony Hargrove bringing his knowledge from the NFL to the prep sidelines.
"Really, they're just focused," Hargrove said. "The way we go about things, I feel, is a little unorthodox coming from the pros and college where things are really structured. Our kids really do best with a little bit of organized chaos.
"They've been adaptable and able to make adjustments on the fly, every day, any day, any time. And they've played together for so long, we've been trying to get our team to play together as a core and they're finally doing that."
The weather cleared up just before kickoff Saturday and both teams had trouble moving the ball in the first quarter. Arguably the biggest play in the early going was a tackle by C-Z-R's Peyton Mazur on a third-and-goal run, followed by a gang tackle of Ezra Burtis at the goal line for a turnover on downs.
The Bearcats scored the first points on a 2-yard run by Caleb Davis to finish off a drive that included a key fourth-down sneak by quarterback Colin Sveda. Davis, who also took in the two-point conversion, finished the game with 30 carries for an even 100 yards.
Getting that first score was huge, but then C-Z-R's Louis Monari recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and on the first play Sveda hooked up with Elijah Reeves down the left sideline for a 26-yard touchdown. Davis took in another conversion for a 16-0 lead with 4:24 left in the second quarter.
"Coming to a place like this, you knew it was going to be a physical game," Hargrove said. "So really the game plan for me was to battle the storm. We saw the weather coming in so that kind of set the stage for what kind of day it was going to be."
Eldorado went on a quick two-minute march and a 31-yard pass from Aiden Whitlock to Nolan Henson set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Parker Price. Whitlock ran in the conversion to make it 16-8 with 2:38 remaining in the half.
A huge tackle by Burtis on the final play of the half kept the score the same as C-Z-R's Josh Bevis caught a pass over the middle and was knocked out of bounds at the 1-yard line with no time left on the clock.
"I thought we were kind of evenly-matched teams just on paper," said Eldorado coach Joe Clark. "We both have physical kids and we both have playmakers. We were just hitting each other in the first quarter and kind of stumbling a bit but then they made a few more plays. Usually in a close game like this one team makes five or six more plays."
Two of those plays came in the opening seconds of the third quarter.
The kickoff was mishandled by Davis and a massive dogpile followed but the ball ended up in the hands of Reeves to stay with the Bearcats. And on the first play, Reeves took a reverse from his wide receiver slot on the left side and swept to the right sideline and went 85 yards for a touchdown.
"I'm really big about the start of the third quarter," Hargrove said. "The last couple of weeks we've really capitalized in the third so we wanted to stay with the same train and make a big play, whether it was offensively or defensively."
Eldorado stayed in the game with a big fourth-down defensive stop before Whitlock found Burtis over the middle and after three or four slick moves, Burtis ended up in the end zone with a 52-yard score that cut the margin to 22-16 after a conversion run by Price.
The fourth quarter ended up being scoreless thanks to some strong defense. Both teams forced punts, then when it looked like Eldorado was going to score and tie the game, the Eagles lost a fumble recovered by C-Z-R's Jack Helfrich with 3:47 remaining.
Eldorado used its timeouts to try and stop the clock, but a first-down run by Davis kept the Eagles from getting the ball back.
All the recovered fumbles by the Bearcats were certainly a huge factor.
"It was like that all day," Clark said. "We dropped a pick and a couple times the ball was on the ground and we couldn't get it. I don't know how to control those things, maybe there's a way, but it's the way the ball bounces and you can't complain about it.
"Bottom line is our kids fight and compete and you can always live with the result even if sometimes it's pretty tough."